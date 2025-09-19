Rivals To Partners: Nvidia's $5 Billion Investment In Intel Sparks Hope for Chipmaker's Future

Not too long ago, Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. were considered arch-rivals in the computing space. Now, in a major policy shift, Nvidia has just invested $5 billion into Intel—a move that may have serious ramifications for the future of AI and computing.

On Thursday, Nvidia, the largest company in the world by market capitalisation, announced it would invest $5 billion in Intel, a struggling US chipmaker that still enjoys immense sentimental value in the computing space due to its Central Processing Unit (CPU) range.

The investment comes just a few weeks after Intel secured a deal with the US federal government to take a massive stake in the company.

Intel shares reacted positively to the news, zooming 23% in trade on Thursday — a much-needed impetus for a stock that has fallen almost 40% in five years. But how exactly did this enemies-to-lovers arc between Nvidia and Intel come about?