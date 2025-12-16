Rising Prices: Mid-Range PCs May Start Using 8 GB RAM Instead Of 16 GB

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies may be the reason why mid-range personal computers will start using 8 GB of random access memory instead of 16GB. As the AI firms' widespread purchase and usage of specialised RAM modules are creating a shortage in the supply side of the domestic PC memory market.

According to a report by PCWorld, researchers at TrendForce have projected that price fluctuations in consumer RAM modules may take place in the spring of 2026.

The shortage in consumer RAM is due to major manufacturers like Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron moving away from making consumer RAM to creating High-Bandwidth Memory chips for AI datacentres which have 10 times higher margins.

With these chips using more silicon than the domestic version, known as the domestic DDR5 PC RAM, manufactuers are moving away from making them.