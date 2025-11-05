Rising Component Prices May Push Up Galaxy S26 Series Costs: Report

With essential smartphone components getting more expensive, there is speculation that Samsung will price the Galaxy S26 lineup higher than the Galaxy S25 series. Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra hit Indian stores in February.

South Korean outlet ETNews reported the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup is likely to come at a steeper price than its predecessor. The potential increase would stem from a rise in the cost of key components used in the production of its premium smartphones.

Samsung plans to unveil its next flagship lineup around late February next year, marking a minor delay from its usual timing.

The report states a significant share of the Galaxy S26's production costs is dedicated to acquiring chipsets and memory modules. With prices for these essential components rising, manufacturing expenses for the devices have increased. As a result, Samsung is likely to raise the prices of its anticipated Galaxy S26 series, including the base Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models, to maintain healthy profit margins.​