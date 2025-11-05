Rising Component Prices May Push Up Galaxy S26 Series Costs: Report
Samsung is expected to roll out its Galaxy S26 series worldwide on Feb. 25, according to reports.
With essential smartphone components getting more expensive, there is speculation that Samsung will price the Galaxy S26 lineup higher than the Galaxy S25 series. Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra hit Indian stores in February.
South Korean outlet ETNews reported the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup is likely to come at a steeper price than its predecessor. The potential increase would stem from a rise in the cost of key components used in the production of its premium smartphones.
Samsung plans to unveil its next flagship lineup around late February next year, marking a minor delay from its usual timing.
The report states a significant share of the Galaxy S26's production costs is dedicated to acquiring chipsets and memory modules. With prices for these essential components rising, manufacturing expenses for the devices have increased. As a result, Samsung is likely to raise the prices of its anticipated Galaxy S26 series, including the base Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models, to maintain healthy profit margins.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series was released for sale in India in February. At launch, the base model Galaxy S25 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage was priced at Rs 80,999. The higher storage variant, featuring 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, was available at Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S25+ started at Rs 99,999 for the 256 GB variant, while the 512 GB version was priced at Rs 1,11,999.
Samsung’s flagship offering, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, launched in India with a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 for the 256 GB model. The 512 GB variant was priced at Rs 1,41,999, while the top-tier 1 TB option came in at Rs 1,65,999.
Samsung is also tipped to bring back its own silicon for at least part of the next Galaxy range. In some countries, the upcoming flagships are rumoured to ship with the in-house Exynos 2600 chip, which is manufactured using an advanced 2 nm process technology. In other regions, the Galaxy S26 devices are likely to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.