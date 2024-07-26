NDTV ProfitTechnologyRequests To Port Mobile Numbers Cross 100 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Requests To Port Mobile Numbers Cross 100 Crore

The MNP service was launched on January 20, 2011.

26 Jul 2024, 10:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@rami_alzayat?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Rami Al-zayat</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Mobile-app?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Source: Rami Al-zayat/ Unsplash)

Mobile number porting requests under the Mobile Number Portability service crossed the 100 crore mark on July 6, telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said on Friday.

The MNP service was launched on January 20, 2011.

"On July 6, 2024, the porting requests processed in the country since January 2011 in India crossed the 100 crore mark," the Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (Trai) said in a statement.

According to Trai, about 1.1 crore porting requests are processed in a month in India.

ALSO READ

TRAI Seeks Input On New Telecom Service Authorization Framework

Opinion
TRAI Seeks Input On New Telecom Service Authorization Framework
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT