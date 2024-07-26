Requests To Port Mobile Numbers Cross 100 Crore

Mobile number porting requests under the Mobile Number Portability service crossed the 100 crore mark on July 6, telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said on Friday.

The MNP service was launched on January 20, 2011.

"On July 6, 2024, the porting requests processed in the country since January 2011 in India crossed the 100 crore mark," the Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (Trai) said in a statement.

According to Trai, about 1.1 crore porting requests are processed in a month in India.