RentoMojo Raises Rs 210 Crore From Edelweiss Fund, Chiratae

RentoMojo has raised Rs 210 crore in a funding round led by Edelweiss' Discovery Fund Series–I and Chiratae Growth Fund.

The Bengaluru-based startup, which provides furniture, appliances, and fitness equipment on a monthly rental basis, has raised the amount as part of its Series D funding, implying its fourth funding round after the seed stage.

"This latest round of funding from investors serves as a launchpad, propelling the company to continue to lead the creation of the appliances and furniture rental category in India," it said in a statement on Wednesday.