'Remember That I Like Vietnamese Food': Google Gives 'Memory' To Gemini
Google’s Gemini AI chatbot will now have ChatGPT's Memory-like feature, allowing users to save information about life, work, or preferences, and ask Gemini to remember something during a chat to get more helpful responses.
According to a Google update on the Gemini support page, users can ask Gemini to remember their preferences and interests so that it can offer responses that are specifically suited to them.
The Gemini feature, like ChatGPT’s, offers essential context to conversation. For instance, if you instruct Gemini that you like Vietnamese food, the bot may adjust its restaurant recommendations, based on your preferences the next time you ask it.
Examples of some memories are provided by Google in the Gemini UI. These include “Use simple language and avoid jargon,” “I can only write code in JavaScript,” and “When planning a trip, include the cost per day". According to Google, memories are saved until they are manually erased, although users can turn off the feature at any time.
Google said that it is gradually releasing this feature in the Gemini mobile app, so it might not be available to all users just yet, and they can instead use the Gemini web app to save info.
Users require a personal Google Account with Gemini Advanced. The feature isn't yet available with a work or school Google Account, is only available in English, and cannot be used with Gemini Live for now.
How To Save Info With Gemini Web App
Go to gemini.google.com.
Go to 'Settings' and navigate to 'Saved info'.
Click 'Add'.
Enter what you want Gemini Apps to remember (examples include: always give me vegetarian recipes, or remember that I don’t own a car, or remember that I like Chinese food).
Click 'Submit'.
When you chat with Gemini Apps, you can also ask Gemini to remember information during a conversation. This information will be stored in your 'Saved info'.
How To Find, Edit, Or Delete Saved Info
Go to gemini.google.com.
Go to 'Settings' and navigate to 'Saved info'.
Find the info that you want to view, edit, or delete.
Click 'More' (three dots).
Click 'Edit' to edit info.
Click 'Delete' to delete info.