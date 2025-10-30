Relief From Spam: Govt May Roll Out Truecaller-Like Caller ID In 2026

Vodafone Idea has reportedly already started CNAP trials in Haryana, while Jio will soon begin pilots in the state for calls originating from anywhere in India. The telecom department is pressing for accelerated full-scale deployment, which could come as early as March 2026.

According to earlier reports, the feature will initially roll out only on 4G and 5G networks, with handset manufacturers likely receiving a deadline to enable support. Additionally, 2G users — estimated at over 200 million — will be excluded until successful implementation, requiring them to upgrade their networks to 4G or 5G.

TRAI first recommended CNAP in February 2024, proposing opt-in activation for recipients. The telecom department, however, mandated default activation, allowing users to opt out if they prefer not to display or view caller names.