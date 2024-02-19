Relanto Launches AI Innovation Lab In Bengaluru As Part Of Global Expansion Strategy

Relanto, an artificial intelligence-driven business advisory and consulting services company, has launched an AI innovation lab at its new office at IBC Knowledge Park in Bengaluru.

The AI lab is designed to encourage research and collaboration for innovations and to build advanced AI solutions, the company said.

“As part of our global expansion strategy, this new office and AI innovation lab in Bengaluru will be a catalyst for our next phase of growth and support our mission to build an AI-first world in collaboration with our customers and partners,” Chief Executive Officer Rajan Gaur said.

“Our AI lab will be a collaborative hub to nurture innovation where we reimagine the AI-led future of our customers and partners. It will also be an idea exchange platform between industry and academic institutions,” said TP Vincent, chief technology officer of Relanto.

The company is looking for growth opportunities by expanding its global footprint. Shankar Chowhan, president of Relanto, said, “Our recent expansion in Canada, Mexico, the UAE and India reflects our global vision, positioning us to tap into diverse markets and talent pools, ultimately driving growth and innovation across continents.”

The company also launched its Relanto Cares initiative, a community service engagement programme focused on uplifting local underprivileged and underserved communities across the globe by bridging the digital divide.

Gaur said that Relanto will pledge $1 million towards the Relanto Cares community service initiative. The company will leverage its resources and expertise to foster innovation, reduce the digital gap, and create a more inclusive and educated global community. The company is aiming to drive growth and social commitment together, enabling and empowering local communities.

“As part of the Relanto Cares initiative, we are pledging towards building and equipping a new computer lab along with additional classrooms at Neraluru Government School with an aim to support our local Bengaluru community,” said Venkatesh Kodangal, chief strategy officer of Relanto.