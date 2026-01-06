Redmi Note 15’s 108MP Camera Is A Special Upgrade For Indian Users

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 15 5G in India, with a welcome surprise for Indian users. While global versions stick with a 50MP primary sensor, the Indian edition — branded as the 108 MasterPixel Edition — upgrades to a far more capable 108MP main camera, catering directly to the megapixel preferences of Indian consumers.

The India-exclusive camera upgrade is quite meaningful — those extra pixels are particularly useful for zoom and cropping as compared to a 50MP sensor, especially in the absence of a dedicated telephoto lens.

Early impressions highlight the benefits of the high-resolution sensor. It delivers remarkably clean 3x in-sensor zoom through digital cropping, making it especially effective for portraits and everyday zoom shots.

Even compared to the predecessor Redmi Note 14’s 50MP sensor, the Note 15 5G feels noticeably more versatile for photography and videography. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset further supports image processing for better results in challenging conditions, including in the dark.

At the heart of this 108MP sensor is Samsung’s ISOCELL HM9, which pairs with optical image stabilisation and Xiaomi’s MasterPixel technology. This combination prioritises sharp details, natural colours, enhanced low-light performance, and superior HDR imaging.

The setup is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera (f/2.2 aperture). Notably, the phone supports 4K video recording at 30fps with OIS — a standout feature in its price segment — while the front camera handles up to 1080p at 30fps. An LED flash rounds out the camera module.

Overall, the Redmi Note 15 5G offers good optics at good prices. As for the pricing, it starts at Rs 19,999, which makes those extra pixels a great bonus. It also makes the Redmi Note 15 5G one of the best budget smartphones housing a versatile camera pack.