Redmi Note 15 India Launch Today: Where To Watch Event, Expected Price And More Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 is set to launch in India on Tuesday. The new phone will feature a 108MP primary camera, an upgrade from the Redmi Note 14, making it an attractive option for photography enthusiasts.

Like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro+, Redmi 15 will come with a curved display. The device is expected to be part of the Redmi Note 15 series.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the key specifications, leading to a lot of buzz among the fans for its official release.