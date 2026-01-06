Redmi Note 15 India Launch Today: Where To Watch Event, Expected Price And More Details
Anticipated to be a mid-range segment model, Redmi Note 15 will come with a 108MP camera and several other upgrades.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 is set to launch in India on Tuesday. The new phone will feature a 108MP primary camera, an upgrade from the Redmi Note 14, making it an attractive option for photography enthusiasts.
Like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro+, Redmi 15 will come with a curved display. The device is expected to be part of the Redmi Note 15 series.
Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the key specifications, leading to a lot of buzz among the fans for its official release.
Where To Watch Event:
The Redmi Note 15 is set to debut in India on Tuesday. Xiaomi will livestream the launch event on its official YouTube channel at 11 a.m. The smartphone is expected to go on sale a few days after the launch and will be available on Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website, and through offline retail stores.
Viewers can watch the event here:
Expected Features:
According to 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 15 will have a thickness of 7.35mm, making it slightly slimmer than the Redmi Note 14 5G. Featuring a curved AMOLED display, it promises a premium feel. The smartphone will be available in three colors: purple, black and silver.
Anticipated to be a mid-range segment model, Redmi Note 15 will come with a 108MP camera, 91 Mobiles reported. Dubbed as the “108 MasterPixel Edition”, Redmi Note 15’s enhanced camera features are expected to attract photography enthusiasts.
While the company hasn’t given any specifics on the sensor’s name or size, this camera will support 4K video recording aided by OIS. Additionally, Xiaomi is bundling its own version of Live Photos called ‘Dynamic Shot’ along with multiple focal length options within the portrait mode. There’s also a secondary camera at the rear, which could be the ultrawide lens, 91 Mobiles said.
The Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It features a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. The phone packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging
Expected Price:
While the company has not revealed the price range for the model, reports indicate that the 8+128GB variant may start at Rs 22,999, and the 8+256GB version at Rs 24,999. This marks an increase compared to Redmi Note 14 5G’s Rs 17,999 debut last year.