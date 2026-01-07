Redmi Note 15 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Which Mid-Range Phone Delivers Better Value?

Both smartphones feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, putting them on equal footing in terms of size and smoothness. Protection is also identical, with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i used on both devices.

Where they differ slightly is brightness. The Redmi Note 15 offers a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, while the OnePlus Nord CE 5 tops out at 1,430 nits. Though this gives Redmi a numerical advantage, the difference may not be especially noticeable during everyday use.