Redmi Note 15 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Which Mid-Range Phone Delivers Better Value?
Two closely priced mid-range smartphones go head-to-head, with Redmi banking on camera hardware and OnePlus leaning on performance, battery capacity and software polish.
The competition in the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone category has intensified with the arrival of the Redmi Note 15 5G, which now squares off against the OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G, a well-established option in this price range.
While both phones share several similarities on paper, they approach the mid-range formula with different priorities.
Screen Size And Viewing Experience
Both smartphones feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, putting them on equal footing in terms of size and smoothness. Protection is also identical, with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i used on both devices.
Where they differ slightly is brightness. The Redmi Note 15 offers a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, while the OnePlus Nord CE 5 tops out at 1,430 nits. Though this gives Redmi a numerical advantage, the difference may not be especially noticeable during everyday use.
Power
Performance is an area where the OnePlus Nord CE 5 pulls ahead. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, which offers stronger overall performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 found in the Redmi Note 15.
The OnePlus device also benefits from faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, compared with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage on the Redmi phone. This combination gives the Nord CE 5 an edge in terms of speed and responsiveness, particularly for demanding tasks.
Camera Hardware
Camera specifications show a different kind of contrast. The Redmi Note 15 is equipped with a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 opts for a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front-facing shooter. While the Redmi phone boasts a higher megapixel count, camera performance cannot be judged by numbers alone and typically depends on real-world results.
Battery Life And Charging Speeds
Battery capacity is a differentiator. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 packs a 7,100mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. In comparison, the Redmi Note 15 features a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging support.
This gives the OnePlus handset an advantage for users who prioritise longer usage times and faster top-ups.
Software Experience And Updates
On the software front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 ships with minimal bloatware and no ads, while Redmi’s HyperOS includes ads across the user interface. The Nord CE 5 is also set to receive an upgrade to OxygenOS 16, whereas HyperOS users will need to wait longer for the Android 16 update.
Price
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G (Black Infinity, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced at ₹24,998 on both Flipkart and Amazon.
Meanwhile, the price of Redmi Note 15 5G, as per a report in NDTV Gadgets 360, starts at RS 19,999 for the base variant, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.