Redmi Note 15 5G Launched In India With 108MP Camera, Snapdragon Chip — Full Specs, Features, Price
The Redmi Note 15 5G boasts a standout 108MP camera with 4K video support.
In one of the first major smartphone launches of 2026, Chinese tech company Xiaomi has unveiled its Redmi Note 15 5G in India. The India launch follows its release in some international markets in December. The Redmi Note 15 5G boasts a standout 108MP camera with 4K video support, a 6.77-inch curved Amoled display, and comes powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,520mAh battery.
Here’s a detailed look the Redmi Note 15 5G’s design, display, camera, battery, chipset, other specs and features, along with the price in India.
Redmi Note 15 5G Specs And Features
Under the hood of the Redmi Note 15 5G is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, with the company claiming a 30% and 10% boost in CPU and GPU performance, respectively, over the last generation.
The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3. Xiaomi’s HyperIsland delivers quick glances on the display, with dynamic widgets and floating window.
The 6.77-inch curved Amoled screen of the Redmi Note 15 5G boasts up to 3,200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz peak refresh rate, and comes with Hydro Touch 2.0 technology to support wet touches along with TUV Triple Eye Care certification. The screen also stays protected against dust and water with its IP66 certification. The phone further comes with a pre-installed screen guard.
In the optics department, the Redmi Note 15 5G features a 108MP high resolution main camera with optical image stabilisation and 8MP secondary camera, multifocal portrait options, and support for 4K videos. The device comes equipped with Samsung's HN9 sensor and MasterPixel technology that provides original colours, better low-light pictures, and improved HDR imaging. AI capabilities include AI Erase, AI Remove Reflection, and more.
Powering the Redmi Note 15 5G is a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (charger in-box), with the brand claiming 1.6 days of usage and up to five years of battery life.
At 7.35 mm thick and 178 gm in weight, the Redmi Note 15 5G is the slimmest Redmi Note ever, according to the company.
The Redmi Note 15 5G comes in three colours: Black, Mist Purple, and Glacier Blue.
Redmi Note 15 5G Price In India And Availability
Redmi Note 15 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model (including introductory discounts).
Sale of the device begins on Jan. 9 through Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other channels.