Redmi Note 15 5G Launched In India With 108MP Camera, Snapdragon Chip — Full Specs, Features, Price

Under the hood of the Redmi Note 15 5G is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, with the company claiming a 30% and 10% boost in CPU and GPU performance, respectively, over the last generation.

The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3. Xiaomi’s HyperIsland delivers quick glances on the display, with dynamic widgets and floating window.

The 6.77-inch curved Amoled screen of the Redmi Note 15 5G boasts up to 3,200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz peak refresh rate, and comes with Hydro Touch 2.0 technology to support wet touches along with TUV Triple Eye Care certification. The screen also stays protected against dust and water with its IP66 certification. The phone further comes with a pre-installed screen guard.

In the optics department, the Redmi Note 15 5G features a 108MP high resolution main camera with optical image stabilisation and 8MP secondary camera, multifocal portrait options, and support for 4K videos. The device comes equipped with Samsung's HN9 sensor and MasterPixel technology that provides original colours, better low-light pictures, and improved HDR imaging. AI capabilities include AI Erase, AI Remove Reflection, and more.

Powering the Redmi Note 15 5G is a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (charger in-box), with the brand claiming 1.6 days of usage and up to five years of battery life.

At 7.35 mm thick and 178 gm in weight, the Redmi Note 15 5G is the slimmest Redmi Note ever, according to the company.

The Redmi Note 15 5G comes in three colours: Black, Mist Purple, and Glacier Blue.