Redmi 15 Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Display — All You Need To Know

Camera: The Redmi 15 features a dual rear camera system with a 50MP AI-powered main sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: The Redmi 15 houses a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging.

Display: The smartphone has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ quad-curved display that offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for its low blue light emissions and flicker-free performance.

Chipset/RAM: The Redmi 15 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and as much as 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The RAM can be extended up to 16GB.

OS: The device operates on HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15 out of the box. Users can expect two years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Safety And Protection: The smartphone is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

AI Features: At a reasonable price tag, the Redmi 15 boasts AI-powered camera/photo features such as AI Sky, AI Beauty, AI Erase, along with Google’s Circle to Search.

Colours: The Redmi 15 comes in three colours: Midnight Black, Ripple Green, and Titan Gray.