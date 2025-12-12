Reddit Launches Verified Profile Badge: Who Qualifies, Eligibility Criteria And How to Get It
Reddit clarified that the verification doesn’t grant any special privileges The checkmark simply helps redditors understand when they’re interacting with a verified person or business.
Social media platform Reddit is experimenting with a fresh verification tool, featuring a grey checkmark on usernames of notable persons and organisations.
“This feature is designed to help redditors understand who they're engaging with in moments when verification matters, whether it’s an expert or celebrity hosting an AMA, a journalist reporting news, or a brand sharing information,” Reddit said in a blog post.
Reddit has rolled out the verification feature for a small group of users who have already self-identified on the platform.
“We’re kicking this off with a small, curated group of individuals– most of whom have already self-identified on Reddit– as well as businesses that currently hold an official badge,” it added.
While pseudonymity is central to its ethos, Reddit stresses that the new grey badges are entirely optional. The platform insists its grey verification marks are designed to assist moderators and users in double-checking identities rather than signalling elite status.
“Our approach to verification is voluntary, opt-in, and explicitly not about status. It’s designed to add clarity for redditors and ease the burden on moderators who often verify users manually. We hope this test establishes a consistent way for individuals and businesses who wish to clearly identify themselves on Reddit,” the company said.
image: reddit.com
Reddit Verified Profiles: How It Works
For the alpha phase of testing, Reddit has handpicked notable public figures and “trusted partners”. Participants must agree to join and show regular engagement on the platform. Reddit will update on any broadening of the test, but direct requests for verification aren't an option at present.
Individuals get a grey checkmark appearing everywhere, from profiles and communities to feeds, post pages, and search. They also gain entry to Reddit Pro, flagged prominently on their profiles.
Businesses will see their old "official" watermark swapped for the new grey checkmark, and they will be able to experiment with flairs to promote profile content such as announcements or AMAs, streamlining access to verified posts.
“During the alpha test, Reddit is completing the verification process manually. In future, we will use a third-party process similar to other Reddit earn programmes to verify your identity,” Reddit said.
According to TechCrunch, it's no accident that Reddit is testing verification tools just as co-founder Alexis Ohanian unveils a revamped Digg, a social aggregator. The Digg team has voiced alarms over bots and AI flooding online spaces. They're exploring zero-knowledge proofs as a clever method to confirm that real people are operating the accounts.
Reddit Verified Profiles: Eligibility Criteria
According to Reddit, verified profiles are currently available through a limited alpha test. Only select individuals and businesses are eligible at this time. But they have still listed criterias for this pilot program.
For individuals:
Willing to self identify/opt-in to verification
Account is in good standing (no Reddit Rules violations)
Active contributor on Reddit
Trusted Reddit partner
Profile is not marked as Not Safe For Work (NSFW) and account doesn’t primarily engage in NSFW-tagged communities
For businesses and organizations:
Businesses with existing official badge (currently restricted to Reddit managed partners)