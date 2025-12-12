Reddit Launches Verified Profile Badge: Who Qualifies, Eligibility Criteria And How to Get It

Social media platform Reddit is experimenting with a fresh verification tool, featuring a grey checkmark on usernames of notable persons and organisations.

“This feature is designed to help redditors understand who they're engaging with in moments when verification matters, whether it’s an expert or celebrity hosting an AMA, a journalist reporting news, or a brand sharing information,” Reddit said in a blog post.

Reddit has rolled out the verification feature for a small group of users who have already self-identified on the platform.

“We’re kicking this off with a small, curated group of individuals– most of whom have already self-identified on Reddit– as well as businesses that currently hold an official badge,” it added.

While pseudonymity is central to its ethos, Reddit stresses that the new grey badges are entirely optional. The platform insists its grey verification marks are designed to assist moderators and users in double-checking identities rather than signalling elite status.

“Our approach to verification is voluntary, opt-in, and explicitly not about status. It’s designed to add clarity for redditors and ease the burden on moderators who often verify users manually. We hope this test establishes a consistent way for individuals and businesses who wish to clearly identify themselves on Reddit,” the company said.