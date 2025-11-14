Red Dead Redemption Arriving On Android, iOS, Netflix, Along With Undead Nightmare — Check Dates
John Marston’s quest to escape his violent history will now be available for more users to relive.
It’s exciting news for gamers! The legendary Western titles Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are arriving soon on mobile devices and current-generation consoles — complete with free upgrades for existing users, improvements, and the capability to save game progress.
Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available on Dec. 2 on latest mobiles and consoles. Coming on the back of the success of Red Dead Redemption 2, the highly acclaimed narrative of John Marston’s quest to escape his violent history will now be available for more users to relive.
In the zombie-infested spin-off Undead Nightmare, players will battle in a bid to discover a remedy for the undead outbreak engulfing the Wild West. These updated releases will offer the full single-player campaigns from both titles, plus extra material from the Game of the Year Edition, Rockstar said.
Red Dead Redemption On Android, iOS, Netflix
For the first time ever, gamers can now experience Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare on both Android and iOS devices. These editions feature controls optimised specifically for touchscreen devices. Additionally, Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play both titles on Dec. 2, included with their subscription.
PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Performance Upgrades
According to Rockstar, players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will enjoy 60 fps performance, improved visuals, HDR compatibility, and up to 4K resolution. For Nintendo Switch 2, new hardware capabilities include DLSS support, HDR, mouse input, and 60 fps gameplay in high definition.
Free Upgrades On PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2
Existing users of the PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox One’s digital backward-compatible edition can upgrade to the new versions at no cost. Those with the PS4 copy can import their old PS4 data to resume progress, while Switch 2 users can carry over saves from the original Nintendo Switch.
These console editions — developed alongside Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games — join the GTA+ Games Library and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog starting Dec. 2, said Rockstar.