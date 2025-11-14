Red Dead Redemption Arriving On Android, iOS, Netflix, Along With Undead Nightmare — Check Dates

It’s exciting news for gamers! The legendary Western titles Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are arriving soon on mobile devices and current-generation consoles — complete with free upgrades for existing users, improvements, and the capability to save game progress.

Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available on Dec. 2 on latest mobiles and consoles. Coming on the back of the success of Red Dead Redemption 2, the highly acclaimed narrative of John Marston’s quest to escape his violent history will now be available for more users to relive.

In the zombie-infested spin-off Undead Nightmare, players will battle in a bid to discover a remedy for the undead outbreak engulfing the Wild West. These updated releases will offer the full single-player campaigns from both titles, plus extra material from the Game of the Year Edition, Rockstar said.