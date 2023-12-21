Electric Cars With Recycled Batteries Are The Next Green Holy Grail

Pan Juntian, a reporter at a local media outlet, spent two weeks undercover to get a look inside these workshops. “Without advanced machinery, the dissembling of battery packs requires a huge amount of labor,” he said. Workers paid by the hour, with just cloth masks for protection, used wrecking bars and electric saws to pry open the boxes. They were “all male, and it took them at least one hour to open up a battery pack.”

The conditions are a far cry from GEM’s state-of-the-art research and development facility in Wuhan. Cameras equipped with thermal sensors monitor for potential fires as workers use forklifts — powered by recycled batteries — to sort and transport used batteries into warehouses. Special cabinets help to control the voltage and current to prevent explosions during the initial processing stages.

At another GEM facility that Bloomberg visited in Jingmen, a multi-story system of conveyor belts, pipes, furnaces and crushers exemplifies the semi-automated processes adopted by major players in China. Workers in gray jumpers and hard hats wore heavy-duty industrial masks to protect their lungs from the dust.

GEM, which says it processes around 10% of China’s retired EV batteries, quadrupled its recycling revenue last year from 2021. It also earned a spot on the government’s so-called whitelist of 156 key industry players, which grants companies priority status when bidding for key government and state-owned enterprise projects. Gaining entry requires passing rigorous evaluations that cover operations as well as environmental and technological standards.

None of that applies to the gray market fueled by traders like Li and workshops like the ones in Dongguan. It’s a big safety risk because they’re dealing with things they don’t fully understand, said an analyst at a commodity-pricing firm, who asked not to be named discussing unofficial activities.

Transportation is another problem. Under China’s national standard, trucks carrying old batteries must be equipped with smoke alarms as well as flame retardant and heat-insulating packaging. But many unofficial players either don’t want to pay the cost, or don’t have the resources.Instead of using specialized vehicles, some turn to Huolala, an on-demand trucking service provider, said Yu Haijun, vice president of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., a subsidiary of Chinese battery giant CATL. “The transport from point A to point B could cost 40,000 yuan or 4,000 yuan. The difference is huge.”

The Chinese government has been trying to regulate the quick-growing market.

An overarching policy framework is in place to offer guidelines about the responsibilities of the various players. There are national standards on battery specifications and around the dismantling of cells and their remaining power-testing requirements. Beijing is also pushing for a country-wide platform to track the lifecycles of batteries.

But industry watchers say the measures currently lack enforcement power.

The government directs automakers and others to work with recyclers on the whitelist, “but technically that isn't compulsory right now,” said Yang Qingyu, a senior consultant with the China Battery Cooperation Union, a nonprofit organization that includes more than 2,000 companies.

As a result, and in the absence of severe penalties, the reality is that many retired batteries still flow into gray-market channels. Stricter rules that inflict punishment on non-compliant players are needed in order to foster a healthier market. GEM’s Zhang, for example, says the whitelist should become “not only a recommendation list or a priority list, but a real entry qualification” by 2025.