Recapping 2025’s Biggest Smartphone Launches: iPhone Air, Galaxy Z TriFold, S25 Edge, More

In 2025, the smartphone industry saw big launches with remarkable advancements in AI integration, high-performance processors such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite series, cutting-edge camera technology featuring 200MP sensors and advanced periscope lenses, and innovative foldable designs.

Here’s a list of major smartphones that captured the attention of the tech world in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra at its early-year Galaxy Unpacked event. The devices packed powerful AI capabilities, promising a more intuitive and contextually aware user experience.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple kicked off the year with the iPhone 16e, a surprising entry-level model priced at $599. It delivered near-flagship specs, including the A18 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 48MP Fusion camera, Apple’s C1 modem, Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and Apple Intelligence support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

In May, Samsung sparked the slim-phone trend with the Galaxy S25 Edge, unveiled at a virtual event. This ultra-thin device measured just 5.8 mm thick and weighed 163 gm, earning the title of the slimmest Galaxy S series phone. It featured a 200MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide, though it reportedly struggled with sales.