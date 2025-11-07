Realme UI 7.0: List Of Supported Devices, Rollout Timeline And New Features

Realme unveiled its latest user interface, Realme UI 7.0, on Wednesday. This version brings a refreshed look, showcasing a Light Glass Design reminiscent of Apple’s Liquid Glass style. The Realme UI 7.0 will be based on Android 16.

It also features newly crafted app icons called Ice Cube Icons and an updated Misty Glass Control Centre. Realme has introduced a public beta programme for UI 7.0, allowing users to explore upcoming features and share their feedback.

According to the company, the latest firmware update will enhance the interface with greater transparency and smoother visual transitions. The refreshed app icons, following the new Ice Cube Icons style, adopt a square shape with soft, rounded edges, offering a more tactile and refined appearance.

Realme UI 7.0 also brings the Misty Glass Control Centre, giving the quick settings panel a fresh look with a frosted, semi-transparent background. A new Breathing Dock adds dynamic adjustments to improve layout flexibility when elements shift on screen. The update further includes redesigned widgets and expanded options for personalising the lock screen.