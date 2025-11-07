Realme UI 7.0: List Of Supported Devices, Rollout Timeline And New Features
The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will come preloaded with Realme UI 7.0.
Realme unveiled its latest user interface, Realme UI 7.0, on Wednesday. This version brings a refreshed look, showcasing a Light Glass Design reminiscent of Apple’s Liquid Glass style. The Realme UI 7.0 will be based on Android 16.
It also features newly crafted app icons called Ice Cube Icons and an updated Misty Glass Control Centre. Realme has introduced a public beta programme for UI 7.0, allowing users to explore upcoming features and share their feedback.
According to the company, the latest firmware update will enhance the interface with greater transparency and smoother visual transitions. The refreshed app icons, following the new Ice Cube Icons style, adopt a square shape with soft, rounded edges, offering a more tactile and refined appearance.
Realme UI 7.0 also brings the Misty Glass Control Centre, giving the quick settings panel a fresh look with a frosted, semi-transparent background. A new Breathing Dock adds dynamic adjustments to improve layout flexibility when elements shift on screen. The update further includes redesigned widgets and expanded options for personalising the lock screen.
With the Realme UI 7.0 update, users will receive the new Flux Theme 2.0, offering refreshed themes that feature bolder text and an expansive panoramic Always-On Display. The update also adds support for Live Photos and video wallpapers, enhanced by an AI-powered Dynamic Depth of Field effect. Additionally, users can now personalise their devices further by choosing from a range of custom fingerprint animations.
The new AI Notify Brief feature will compile non-urgent alerts into concise summaries shown twice a day: once in the morning and again in the evening. These summaries will highlight key details, upcoming schedules and tasks that need attention.
Meanwhile, the AI Framing Master tool in Realme UI 7.0 will assist users with framing suggestions when capturing photos. The update also adds other intelligent tools, including an AI Gaming Coach for enhanced gameplay support.
The Realme UI 7.0 update adds cross-device connectivity, enabling Realme phones to link with iPhone and Apple Watch models. Users will now be able to view incoming calls and messages directly on their Realme handsets, along with synchronised health data from their linked devices. The update also introduces a handy Multi-task Sidebar, giving quick access to tools and apps without interrupting what’s on screen.
Click here to see the details on Realme UI 7.0 Open Beta release schedule.