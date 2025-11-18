Business NewsTechnologyRealme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available On More Phones — Check Eligible Devices, How To Apply For Early Access
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available On More Phones — Check Eligible Devices, How To Apply For Early Access

The company has now started extending the beta to its mid-range lineup.

18 Nov 2025, 11:12 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme launched the Realme UI 7.0 early access programme last month and has now added more devices to the beta. (Source: Realme)</p></div>
Realme launched the Realme UI 7.0 early access programme last month, initially offering it only to the flagship Realme GT 7 Pro. After completing the second and third phases for other high-end devices, the company has now started extending the beta to its mid-range lineup.

The Realme P3 was the first mid-range phone to receive the global Realme UI 7.0 beta, and the programme has quickly grown to include additional models.

Latest Devices Added To Realme UI 7.0 Beta, System Requirements

Realme has already opened the fourth wave of early access to Realme UI 7.0. The devices currently receiving the update in this phase are:

  • Realme 14 Pro: RMX5056_15.0.0.1200

  • Realme Narzo 80 Pro: RMX5033_15.0.0.1200

  • Realme 14 Pro+: RMX5051_15.0.0.1033

  • Realme P3 Ultra: RMX5030_15.0.0.535

  • Realme 14T: RMX5078_15.0.0.1207

How To Apply For Realme UI 7.0 Early Access

First, enable developer options by going to:  

  • Settings → About device → Version → Tap “Version number” seven times.

You will get a confirmation message.

Then, submit your application by going to:  

  • Settings → About device → Realme UI 7.0 banner at the top → Three-dot menu (top-right) → Beta programme → Early Access → Apply Now 

Fill in the required information and submit. If your application is accepted, the Realme UI 7.0 beta update will be pushed to your device within a few days.

