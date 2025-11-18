Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available On More Phones — Check Eligible Devices, How To Apply For Early Access
The company has now started extending the beta to its mid-range lineup.
Realme launched the Realme UI 7.0 early access programme last month, initially offering it only to the flagship Realme GT 7 Pro. After completing the second and third phases for other high-end devices, the company has now started extending the beta to its mid-range lineup.
The Realme P3 was the first mid-range phone to receive the global Realme UI 7.0 beta, and the programme has quickly grown to include additional models.
Latest Devices Added To Realme UI 7.0 Beta, System Requirements
Realme has already opened the fourth wave of early access to Realme UI 7.0. The devices currently receiving the update in this phase are:
Realme 14 Pro: RMX5056_15.0.0.1200
Realme Narzo 80 Pro: RMX5033_15.0.0.1200
Realme 14 Pro+: RMX5051_15.0.0.1033
Realme P3 Ultra: RMX5030_15.0.0.535
Realme 14T: RMX5078_15.0.0.1207
How To Apply For Realme UI 7.0 Early Access
First, enable developer options by going to:
Settings → About device → Version → Tap “Version number” seven times.
You will get a confirmation message.
Then, submit your application by going to:
Settings → About device → Realme UI 7.0 banner at the top → Three-dot menu (top-right) → Beta programme → Early Access → Apply Now
Fill in the required information and submit. If your application is accepted, the Realme UI 7.0 beta update will be pushed to your device within a few days.