Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available On More Phones — Check Eligible Devices, How To Apply For Early Access

Realme launched the Realme UI 7.0 early access programme last month, initially offering it only to the flagship Realme GT 7 Pro. After completing the second and third phases for other high-end devices, the company has now started extending the beta to its mid-range lineup.

The Realme P3 was the first mid-range phone to receive the global Realme UI 7.0 beta, and the programme has quickly grown to include additional models.