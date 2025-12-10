Realme P4x Price In India, Offers, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know About The Budget Smartphone
The latest entry in Realme’s P lineup comes in three vibrant colour options.
The Realme P4x officially debuted in India last week. This latest entry in Realme’s P lineup comes in three vibrant colour options, is equipped with a robust 7,000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The device has a rear dual-camera setup led by a 50MP main shooter.
Here’s everything you should know about the Realme P4x, including price in India, specs, and features.
Realme P4x Price In India, Offers, And Availability
In India, the Realme P4x starts at Rs 15,499 for the entry-level variant with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. Higher configurations like the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB options are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.
For its introductory promotion, Realme is slashing the price of the basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Realme P4x to Rs 13,499. Purchases for the device will go live starting at noon IST on Dec. 12 through Flipkart and the brand’s online platform.
Realme P4x Specs And Features
At its core, the Realme P4x employs a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which delivers smooth performance for a lower-price device. It is complemented by up to 8GB of RAM — expandable to 18GB of dynamic RAM for enhanced multitasking — and 256GB of storage. Supporting dual Nano-SIM cards, the Realme P4x operates on Realme UI 6.0.
On the photography front, the Realme P4x includes a dual rear camera array with a 50MP lead camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by an 8MP front camera.
The Realme P4x houses a 7,000mAh battery that is backed by 45W fast wired charging. This battery also enables bypass charging functionality and reverse wired charging.
The device boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display that supports a maximum 144Hz refresh rate and 391ppi resolution. This panel can reach peak brightness levels of up to 1,000 nits.
Its build quality earns an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and water exposure. Cooling is handled by the innovative Frozen Crown System, which incorporates a 5,300mm² vapour chamber lined with a steel sheet and copper-graphite layer.
The Realme P4x provides connectivity through 5G networks, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, a USB Type-C connector, and Wi-Fi. Audio is elevated with built-in dual speakers.
The phone measures 8.39 mm in profile and weighs 208 gm. The Realme P4x is offered in the shades of Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green.