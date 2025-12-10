Realme P4x Price In India, Offers, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know About The Budget Smartphone

At its core, the Realme P4x employs a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which delivers smooth performance for a lower-price device. It is complemented by up to 8GB of RAM — expandable to 18GB of dynamic RAM for enhanced multitasking — and 256GB of storage. Supporting dual Nano-SIM cards, the Realme P4x operates on Realme UI 6.0.

On the photography front, the Realme P4x includes a dual rear camera array with a 50MP lead camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by an 8MP front camera.

The Realme P4x houses a 7,000mAh battery that is backed by 45W fast wired charging. This battery also enables bypass charging functionality and reverse wired charging.

The device boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display that supports a maximum 144Hz refresh rate and 391ppi resolution. This panel can reach peak brightness levels of up to 1,000 nits.

Its build quality earns an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and water exposure. Cooling is handled by the innovative Frozen Crown System, which incorporates a 5,300mm² vapour chamber lined with a steel sheet and copper-graphite layer.

The Realme P4x provides connectivity through 5G networks, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, a USB Type-C connector, and Wi-Fi. Audio is elevated with built-in dual speakers.

The phone measures 8.39 mm in profile and weighs 208 gm. The Realme P4x is offered in the shades of Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green.