Realme P4x Launching In India Soon — Microsite Live, Specs Revealed

A dedicated microsite for the Realme P4x had already appeared on Flipkart, confirming that the launch is just around the corner. Now the company’s teaser page also carries the slogan “Built to be Fastest” and puts heavy emphasis on gaming and performance credentials.

The company claims that the Realme P4x will support 90 fps gaming through a dedicated GT Mode and can keep up to 18 apps running simultaneously without lag. While the chipset under its hood is not officially declared, the site hints that the phone will change the segment-best AnTuTu score.

The Realme P4x will also come with 45W fast wired charging with bypass charging support and a vapour chamber cooling system — a feature Realme claims will be unique in this price segment. The promotions also indicate that the device will come with a centred punch-hole display surrounded by slim bezels.

The Realme P4x will serve as the direct successor to the Realme P3x, which made its debut in India back in February 2025. For reference, the P3x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, features a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP secondary sensor on the rear, an 8MP selfie shooter on the front, and houses a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Additional specifications and the exact launch date are expected to be announced shortly.