Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Prices In India, Specs, Camera, Battery, Colours — All You Need To Know
The Realme P4 Pro boasts a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP selfie shooter.
Realme has launched two new smartphones in India: the Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4. The Realme P4 comes with dual chipsets, including a dedicated graphics chip, that deliver improved gaming and video performance.
Here’s a look at Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4’s prices, specs, features, and more.
Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Prices In India
Realme P4 Pro’s price in India is Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for 8GB + 256GB, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 28,999. Realme P4’s price in India is Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,499 for 8GB + 128GB, and Rs 21,499 for 8GB + 256GB.
Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Specs And Features
Chipset/OS: The Realme P4 Pro comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, whereas the Realme P4 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Both devices have a Hyper Vision AI chip, which offers a frame rate of 144fps and 1.5K resolution. The phones come with Android 15 out-of-the-box.
Camera: The Realme P4 Pro boasts a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP selfie shooter. It captures 4K video at 60fps on both front and rear cameras. The Realme P4 comes with a 50MP primary rear camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 16MP front camera.
Display: The Realme P4 Pro features a 144Hz 4D curved display with a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, while the Realme P4 gets a 144Hz HyperGlow Amoled screen with 4,500 nits max brightness.
Battery: Powering the Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4 is a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging.
Thickness: While the Realme P4 Pro has a 7.68 mm profile, the Realme P4 has a slim 7.58 mm frame.
Safety Rating: The P4 Pro has an IP65 rating, while the P4 is rated IP65/66.
AI Features: Both devices come with AI Edit Genie to edit and enhance the quality of photos.
Colours: The Realme P4 Pro comes in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colourways, and the Realme P4 is available Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey hues.