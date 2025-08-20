Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Prices In India, Specs, Camera, Battery, Colours — All You Need To Know

Chipset/OS: The Realme P4 Pro comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, whereas the Realme P4 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Both devices have a Hyper Vision AI chip, which offers a frame rate of 144fps and 1.5K resolution. The phones come with Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Camera: The Realme P4 Pro boasts a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultrawide, plus a 50MP selfie shooter. It captures 4K video at 60fps on both front and rear cameras. The Realme P4 comes with a 50MP primary rear camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 16MP front camera.

Display: The Realme P4 Pro features a 144Hz 4D curved display with a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, while the Realme P4 gets a 144Hz HyperGlow Amoled screen with 4,500 nits max brightness.

Battery: Powering the Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4 is a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

Thickness: While the Realme P4 Pro has a 7.68 mm profile, the Realme P4 has a slim 7.58 mm frame.

Safety Rating: The P4 Pro has an IP65 rating, while the P4 is rated IP65/66.

AI Features: Both devices come with AI Edit Genie to edit and enhance the quality of photos.

Colours: The Realme P4 Pro comes in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colourways, and the Realme P4 is available Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey hues.