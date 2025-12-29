Realme Neo 8 Tipped To Launch Next Month In China, May Arrive In India As Realme GT 8
The Neo 8 might hit India and select global markets later in 2026, rebranded as the Realme GT 8.
Realme Neo 8, the follow-up to the Realme Neo 7, which arrived in December 2024, has seen multiple leaks of late. A fresh leak has resurfaced details on the device, suggesting that it could debut in China as early as January 2026. This follows an earlier tip that disclosed its battery size.
Realme Neo 8 May Launch In China Next Month
According to a recent X post from leaker Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Realme Neo 8 is slated for a China launch next month. He further noted that it could appear internationally as the Realme GT 8 as a successor to the GT 7, with a May launch timeline similar to its predecessor.
Yadav also shared standout features of the Realme Neo 8. The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It may also house an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
The display is tipped to be an Amoled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, 3D ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and X-axis haptic motor are also tipped to be included in the smartphone.
A prior report from last month added that the Realme Neo 8 may include a 6.78-inch LTPS flat screen at 1.5K resolution and a 50MP rear primary camera.
Notably, Realme just unveiled the GT 8 Pro in India, starting at Rs 72,999. The GT 8 Pro boasts a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled display with a 144Hz refresh rate, packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under its hood, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Its camera array features a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP telephoto with 120x digital zoom, alongside a 32MP front shooter.