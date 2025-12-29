Realme Neo 8 Tipped To Launch Next Month In China, May Arrive In India As Realme GT 8

According to a recent X post from leaker Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Realme Neo 8 is slated for a China launch next month. He further noted that it could appear internationally as the Realme GT 8 as a successor to the GT 7, with a May launch timeline similar to its predecessor.

Yadav also shared standout features of the Realme Neo 8. The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It may also house an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The display is tipped to be an Amoled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, 3D ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and X-axis haptic motor are also tipped to be included in the smartphone.

A prior report from last month added that the Realme Neo 8 may include a 6.78-inch LTPS flat screen at 1.5K resolution and a 50MP rear primary camera.

Notably, Realme just unveiled the GT 8 Pro in India, starting at Rs 72,999. The GT 8 Pro boasts a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled display with a 144Hz refresh rate, packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under its hood, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Its camera array features a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP telephoto with 120x digital zoom, alongside a 32MP front shooter.