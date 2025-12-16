Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x Launched With 50MP Camera, 7,000mAh Battery — Price In India, Specs, Features

Both the Realme Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x house 7,000mAh batteries and support for 60W fast wired charging that makes the devices great for gaming and extended usage.

The Narzo 90 is driven by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor, with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Narzo 90x uses a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with identical RAM and storage configuration.

In terms of photography, the Realme Narzo 90 includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens, paired with 50MP camera up front. The Narzo 90x has a single 50MP Sony IMX852 main rear sensor, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. Both models support video recording up to 1080p at 30fps.

The Narzo 90 features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ Amoled display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,400 nits, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. In comparison, the Narzo 90x comes with a 6.8-inch LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness reaching 1,200 nits.

The Narzo 90 is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 against dust and water, while the Narzo 90x gets an IP65 rating. The Narzo 90 is 7.79 mm thick and weighs around 183 gm, while the Narzo 90x has an 8.28 mm profile and weighs 212 gm.

Both the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x support dual SIM cards and come with Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin.

The Narzo 90 is available in Victory Gold and Carbon Black shades, whereas the Narzo 90x offers Nitro Blue and Flash Blue finishes.