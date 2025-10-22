Realme GT 8 Series Launched With Unique Modular Camera Island — Check Price, Specs, Features
The Realme GT 8 Pro introduces a groundbreaking feature, a swappable camera housing, enabling users to customise the phone’s look with modular camera islands.
Realme has launched the Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 in China. Both smartphones pack a triple rear camera unit, 7,000mAh battery, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The Realme GT 8 Pro introduces a groundbreaking feature as the first Realme smartphone with a swappable camera housing, enabling users to customise the phone’s look with modular camera islands. It also marks the debut of Ricoh imaging in Realme devices.
Realme is offering square, round, and robot-style camera island options for user customisation. The camera island is secured with two Torx screws and a magnetic lock for easy style swaps.
Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Specs And Features
Chipset, RAM, Storage: The Realme GT 8 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with UFS 4.1 storage, while the Realme GT 8 has the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with UFS 4.0 storage. Both offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.
Operating System: The GT 8 series runs on Realme UI 7.0 skin, built on Android 16.
Camera: The GT 8 Pro’s triple rear camera includes a 50MP Ricoh GR primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP telephoto with up to 120x digital zoom. It has a 32MP front camera as well. The GT 8 features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto, with a 16MP selfie camera. Both support 8K video at 30fps.
Display: Both Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 feature a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled flexible display with up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.
Battery: The Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 both pack 7,000mAh batteries, with the Pro supporting 120W fast charging and the standard model supporting 100W.
Connectivity Features: The phones’ connectivity options include Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC.
Other Features: Both Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 include in-display fingerprint sensors, facial recognition, and sensors like proximity, colour temperature, compass, ambient light, gyroscope, acceleration, and hall sensors.
Safety Ratings: While the Realme GT 8 has IP66, IP67, and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance, the Pro model is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69.
Colours: Both phones are available in blue, white, and green colours.
Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Price
The Realme GT 8 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 50,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Higher configurations include 16GB + 256GB (CNY 4,299, around Rs 53,000), 12GB + 512GB (CNY 4,499, around Rs 56,000), 16GB + 512GB (CNY 4,699, around Rs 58,000), and 16GB + 1TB (CNY 5,199, around Rs 64,000).
The Realme GT 8’s base model (12GB RAM + 256GB) is priced at CNY 2,899 (around Rs 36,000), while other variants include 16GB RAM + 256GB (CNY 3,199, around Rs 40,000), 12GB + 512GB (CNY 3,399, around Rs 42,000), 16GB + 512GB (CNY 3,599, around Rs 45,000), and 16GB + 1TB (CNY 4,099, around Rs 51,000).