Realme GT 8 Series Launched With Unique Modular Camera Island — Check Price, Specs, Features

Chipset, RAM, Storage: The Realme GT 8 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with UFS 4.1 storage, while the Realme GT 8 has the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with UFS 4.0 storage. Both offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Operating System: The GT 8 series runs on Realme UI 7.0 skin, built on Android 16.

Camera: The GT 8 Pro’s triple rear camera includes a 50MP Ricoh GR primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP telephoto with up to 120x digital zoom. It has a 32MP front camera as well. The GT 8 features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto, with a 16MP selfie camera. Both support 8K video at 30fps.

Display: Both Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 feature a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled flexible display with up to 7,000 nits peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

Battery: The Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 both pack 7,000mAh batteries, with the Pro supporting 120W fast charging and the standard model supporting 100W.

Connectivity Features: The phones’ connectivity options include Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC.

Other Features: Both Realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 include in-display fingerprint sensors, facial recognition, and sensors like proximity, colour temperature, compass, ambient light, gyroscope, acceleration, and hall sensors.

Safety Ratings: While the Realme GT 8 has IP66, IP67, and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance, the Pro model is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69.

Colours: Both phones are available in blue, white, and green colours.