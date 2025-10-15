Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Camera, Specs, Features, Prices — What To Expect At Oct. 21 Launch

Realme revealed on Weibo that its new flagships, the GT 8 Pro and GT 8, will launch on Oct. 21. This follows the announcement of a long-term partnership with Ricoh Imaging to enhance the camera performance of its upcoming devices.

Realme also disclosed some camera specifications for the Realme GT 8 Pro, including sensors with 28mm and 40mm focal lengths for capturing images with varying depth or width. The phone will feature an Immersive Framing mode (translated from Chinese) to eliminate obstructive UI elements.

Additionally, a Quick Focus Mode will enable users to preset focus distances and capture photos using gestures. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also include a Hidden Focal Length feature, enabling users to switch between 28mm or 40mm focal lengths to 35mm or 50mm, respectively.

Realme previously confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will be equipped with the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE flat OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The device will feature a 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto camera and support for switching between three different camera modules. According to a recent tipster, the Realme GT 8 Pro will include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens. It is also expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging capability.

Earlier, the standard Realme GT 8 was reportedly spotted on Geekbench, running Android 16 with 16GB RAM. The Realme GT 8 could come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.