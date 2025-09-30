Realme GT 8 Pro’s Unique Camera Feature Revealed; Realme GT 8 Spotted On Geekbench
The Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro are confirmed for an October launch in China, and could arrive in India soon.
The Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro are set to be launched in China soon, and Realme has tipped a major camera update for the Pro model. Furthermore, the standard Realme GT 8 has reportedly appeared on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, offering information about its specs.
Realme GT 8 Pro To Get Removable Camera Module, Some Specs Confirmed
In a post on Chinese platform Weibo, the company has revealed that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a removable rear camera module. Realme shared a preview video showcasing three different designs for the camera module: a circular shape, a square shape, and an unconventional robotics-inspired design. Users will have the option to detach and rearrange these modules, offering a distinct level of customisation.
While the configuration of camera sensors is yet to be revealed, the Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to sport triple rear cameras, highlighted by 200MP periscope telephoto camera.
Confirmed features for the Realme GT 8 Pro include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, R1 graphics chip, 2K BOE display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and two symmetrical speakers.
Realme GT 8 Spotted On Geekbench
The standard Realme GT 8 has reportedly been found on the Geekbench database, as noted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, under the model number RMX6699. According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme GT 8 operates on Android 16 and is equipped with 16GB of RAM. It achieved scores of 2,825 in single-core and 8,840 in multi-core benchmarks.
Under its hood, the Realme GT 8 may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is indicated by the octa-core chipset in the listing: two primary CPU cores at 4.32GHz and six additional cores at 3.53GHz.
Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Date In India
The Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro are confirmed for an October launch in China, even though the exact launch date hasn’t been announced yet. With regard to the India launch, Realme executive Francis Wong recently said that the GT 8 Pro will be coming soon.