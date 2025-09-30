Realme GT 8 Pro’s Unique Camera Feature Revealed; Realme GT 8 Spotted On Geekbench

In a post on Chinese platform Weibo, the company has revealed that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a removable rear camera module. Realme shared a preview video showcasing three different designs for the camera module: a circular shape, a square shape, and an unconventional robotics-inspired design. Users will have the option to detach and rearrange these modules, offering a distinct level of customisation.

While the configuration of camera sensors is yet to be revealed, the Realme GT 8 Pro is anticipated to sport triple rear cameras, highlighted by 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

Confirmed features for the Realme GT 8 Pro include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, R1 graphics chip, 2K BOE display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and two symmetrical speakers.