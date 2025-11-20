Realme GT 8 Pro Launched In India With Ricoh GR-Powered 'Swappable' Camera — Price, Full Specs, Features

At its core, the Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It also comes equipped with a HyperVision AI chip.

On the display front, the Realme GT 8 Pro sports a large 6.79-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled panel with 2K resolution, an impressive peak brightness of 7,000 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-responsive 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera setup on the Realme GT 8 Pro remains identical to the Chinese variant and has been developed in collaboration with Ricoh GR. It features a triple rear arrangement consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with anti-glare coating, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a remarkable 200MP periscope telephoto that supports up to 120x digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

One of the Realme GT 8 Pro’s most distinctive features is its swappable camera housing, allowing users to change the look of the camera island with square, round, or robot-style modules for full personalisation. The camera system includes authentic Ricoh GR film tones, a dedicated Ricoh GR mode with five classic presets, and an advanced algorithm engine for superior detail, texture, and colour reproduction.

Power in the Realme GT 8 Pro comes from a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while durability is ensured by its IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The device weighs 214 gm and features a premium matte metal frame.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be offered in two finishes: Diary White with a frosted glass-like texture and Urban Blue with a unique paper-like leather back.