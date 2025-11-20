Business NewsTechnologyRealme GT 8 Pro Launched In India With Ricoh GR-Powered 'Swappable' Camera — Price, Full Specs, Features
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme GT 8 Pro Launched In India With Ricoh GR-Powered 'Swappable' Camera — Price, Full Specs, Features

The camera system includes authentic Ricoh GR film tones and a dedicated Ricoh GR mode with five classic presets.

20 Nov 2025, 12:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme has launched the Realme GT 8 Pro in India with Ricoh GR co-engineered camera system, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 7,000mAh battery. A look at its price in India, full specs and features. (Source: Realme)</p></div>
Realme has launched the Realme GT 8 Pro in India with Ricoh GR co-engineered camera system, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 7,000mAh battery. A look at its price in India, full specs and features. (Source: Realme)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Realme has officially launched the Realme GT 8 Pro in India, following its debut in China on Oc. 21. The new flagship stands out with a Ricoh GR co-engineered camera system, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a dedicated HyperVision AI chip, and an enormous 7,000mAh battery.

With its combination of cutting-edge performance, innovative photography features, and powerhouse battery, the GT 8 Pro positions itself as one of the most exciting flagships in the Indian market, especially for gaming. 

Realme GT 8 Pro Price In India And Availability

Realme GT 8 Pro’s price in India is Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant and Rs 78,999 for 16GB + 512GB model. Introductory offers bring the price down by Rs 5,000 for both variants.

First customers will also receive a bundled Deco set with their purchase. Sale for the Realme GT 8 Pro begins Nov. 25, and it will be available via Realme online store, Flipkart, and retail outlets.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specs And Features

At its core, the Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. It also comes equipped with a HyperVision AI chip. 

On the display front, the Realme GT 8 Pro sports a large 6.79-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled panel with 2K resolution, an impressive peak brightness of 7,000 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-responsive 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera setup on the Realme GT 8 Pro remains identical to the Chinese variant and has been developed in collaboration with Ricoh GR. It features a triple rear arrangement consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with anti-glare coating, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a remarkable 200MP periscope telephoto that supports up to 120x digital zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

One of the Realme GT 8 Pro’s most distinctive features is its swappable camera housing, allowing users to change the look of the camera island with square, round, or robot-style modules for full personalisation. The camera system includes authentic Ricoh GR film tones, a dedicated Ricoh GR mode with five classic presets, and an advanced algorithm engine for superior detail, texture, and colour reproduction. 

Power in the Realme GT 8 Pro comes from a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while durability is ensured by its IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The device weighs 214 gm and features a premium matte metal frame.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be offered in two finishes: Diary White with a frosted glass-like texture and Urban Blue with a unique paper-like leather back.

ALSO READ

Lava Agni 4 Launched Under Rs 25,000 With 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Vayu AI — Price, Specs, Features
Opinion
Lava Agni 4 Launched Under Rs 25,000 With 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Vayu AI — Price, Specs, Features
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT