Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Date In India Tipped, To Be Available Via Flipkart

The microsites confirmed that the Indian variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under its hood, paired with a HyperVision AI chip. It will retain the Chinese version’s Ricoh GR-powered triple rear camera: a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP telephoto with up to 120x digital zoom, plus a 32MP selfie camera.

A standout feature of the GT 8 Pro is the swappable camera housing for customisable looks, with Realme giving users the choice of square, round, and robot-style camera islands.

The display on the GT 8 Pro is a 6.79-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled panel boasting 7,000 nits peak brightness, 144Hz max refresh rate, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

The GT 8 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support. The Pro model also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Indian pricing is yet to be revealed. Realme GT 8 Pro’s price in China is CNY 3,999 (around Rs 50,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with 16GB + 256GB costing CNY 4,299 (around Rs 53,600), 12GB + 512GB at CNY 4,499 (around Rs 56,000), 16GB + 512GB at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 58,600), and 16GB + 1TB at CNY 5,199 (around Rs 64,800), based on currency conversions.