Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Now On Sale In India — Specs, Features, Prices

At the heart of the GT 8 Pro lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 and a dedicated HyperVision AI chip for enhanced on-device intelligence.

Co-engineered with Ricoh GR, the triple rear setup in the Realme GT 8 Pro includes a 50MP main sensor with anti-glare tech, 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto offering up to 120x digital zoom. Up front, a 32MP camera handles selfie and video calls. Other standout photography features include swappable camera modules (square, round, or robot designs) for customisation, authentic Ricoh GR film tones with five classic presets, and an AI-driven engine for sharper details, textures, and colours.

It has a 6.79-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled display with 2K resolution, 7,000 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate for seamless gaming and scrolling.

The GT 8 Pro houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The device is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance. It is available in Diary White (frosted glass finish) or Urban Blue (textured paper-like leather back).

Realme GT 8 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model and Rs 78,999 for 16GB and 512GB. Launch offers include Rs 5,000 off on both devices.