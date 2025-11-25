Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Now On Sale In India — Specs, Features, Prices
The Realme GT 8 Pro and its exclusive variant, GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition, have officially hit the Indian market after debuting earlier this month. The standard GT 8 Pro boasts a Ricoh GR-tuned camera array, the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a whopping 7,000mAh battery for all-day endurance.
The Aston Martin F1 Edition amps up the excitement by blending these core specs with premium motorsport styling: a sleek Aston Martin Racing Green finish, accented by the iconic silver wing logo and Aramco Formula One Team branding on the back.
Realme GT 8 Pro Specs, Features, Price In India
At the heart of the GT 8 Pro lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 and a dedicated HyperVision AI chip for enhanced on-device intelligence.
Co-engineered with Ricoh GR, the triple rear setup in the Realme GT 8 Pro includes a 50MP main sensor with anti-glare tech, 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto offering up to 120x digital zoom. Up front, a 32MP camera handles selfie and video calls. Other standout photography features include swappable camera modules (square, round, or robot designs) for customisation, authentic Ricoh GR film tones with five classic presets, and an AI-driven engine for sharper details, textures, and colours.
It has a 6.79-inch QHD+ flexible Amoled display with 2K resolution, 7,000 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate for seamless gaming and scrolling.
The GT 8 Pro houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The device is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance. It is available in Diary White (frosted glass finish) or Urban Blue (textured paper-like leather back).
Realme GT 8 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model and Rs 78,999 for 16GB and 512GB. Launch offers include Rs 5,000 off on both devices.
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition: Specs, Features, Price In India
This special edition mirrors the GT 8 Pro’s specs but elevates the experience with F1-inspired flair: custom wallpapers, UI themes, and camera overlays that evoke the thrill of the track.
It arrives in premium themed packaging, including an F1-style phone case, a racecar-inspired SIM ejector pin, a mini F1 assembly kit, protective cases, and a dedicated charger.
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition’s price in India is Rs 79,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.