Realme GT 8 Pro Features Confirmed: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, R1 Gaming Chip And Stereo Speakers

Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to launch in China this October. The company has now reportedly confirmed many specifications for the flagship Realme GT 8 Pro. According to a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was launched at the Snapdragon Summit on Sept. 25.

The handset will also feature a dedicated R1 graphics chip and dual symmetrical speakers, ensuring a high-performance and immersive multimedia experience, reported NDTV Gadget 360.

According to Realme, the GT 8 Pro will be the first device in its lineup to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The company claims the chipset will deliver “flagship performance,” reflecting its status as Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date.

The SoC has a 64-bit architecture and is built using TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, which Qualcomm says provides up to 23% improved performance and 20% better energy efficiency compared with the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite.