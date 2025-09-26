Realme GT 8 Pro Features Confirmed: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, R1 Gaming Chip And Stereo Speakers
Realme has reportedly said the GT 8 Pro will pack Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, R1 graphics, dual speakers and a 200MP camera.
Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to launch in China this October. The company has now reportedly confirmed many specifications for the flagship Realme GT 8 Pro. According to a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was launched at the Snapdragon Summit on Sept. 25.
The handset will also feature a dedicated R1 graphics chip and dual symmetrical speakers, ensuring a high-performance and immersive multimedia experience, reported NDTV Gadget 360.
According to Realme, the GT 8 Pro will be the first device in its lineup to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The company claims the chipset will deliver “flagship performance,” reflecting its status as Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date.
The SoC has a 64-bit architecture and is built using TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, which Qualcomm says provides up to 23% improved performance and 20% better energy efficiency compared with the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite.
In addition to the flagship processor, the GT 8 Pro will reportedly include a dedicated R1 graphics chip to provide a “powerful dual-core gaming experience,” according to the company. This combination is expected to improve graphics performance and gaming capabilities, similar to Realme’s previous high-end models. The handset’s dual symmetrical speakers are also confirmed, promising true stereo output and a richer, more balanced soundstage for games, movies and music, reported NDTV Gadget 360.
Realme had earlier stated that the GT 8 Pro will sport a 2K flat display, which should deliver sharp visuals and bright colours. The camera system is expected to include a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, making it a handy device for mobile photography enthusiasts. According to reported NDTV Gadget 360, rumours also suggest a 7,000mAh battery, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.
With the Realme GT 8 series launch approaching, consumers can expect further details on pricing, storage variants and additional features in the coming weeks.