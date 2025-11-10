Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition: Silver Wing, Racing Green Meet Pro-Grade Specs, Custom Camera

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition comes in a bespoke packaging complete with a themed phone case, an F1 car-inspired SIM ejector tool, a racing car assembly kit, dual protective cases, and a dedicated adapter.

The phone’s specs align with the vanilla GT 8 Pro. At its heart, the device is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. However, the F1 Edition features custom F1-themed wallpapers, UI accents, and camera overlays for an authentic racing vibe.

The rear camera array on the F1 Edition includes a 50MP Ricoh GR anti-glare main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a high-res 200MP telephoto sensor. Up front, a 32MP sensor handles selfies and calls. The device includes a swappable lens module on the rear for added customisation.

Powering the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition is a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device has a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled screen with refresh rate up to 144Hz, along with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The phone is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 against dust and splashes.