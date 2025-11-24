Realme GT 8 Pro And OnePlus 15 Compared: Which Smartphone Wins?

Business NewsTechnologyRealme GT 8 Pro And OnePlus 15 Compared: Which Smartphone Wins?
24 Nov 2025, 05:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A side-by-side comparison of the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro based on their specifications, features, and pricing.
Realme GT 8 Pro, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, debuted in India last week. Realme’s newest flagship powerhouse competes directly with the OnePlus 15, which was revealed the previous week.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro based on their specifications, features, and pricing.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Camera

The Realme GT 8 Pro features a triple rear camera array boasting a 50MP Ricoh GR primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide unit, and a 200MP telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom, complemented by a 32MP front-facing camera. It also includes a detachable camera module for customising the device’s look via interchangeable camera islands. The OnePlus 15 offers a triple rear camera setup too, comprising a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, paired with a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Processor And Performance

The Realme GT 8 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same chipset powering the OnePlus 15. This Qualcomm processor stands out for its superior CPU capabilities, gaming prowess, and power efficiency.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled display reaching 7,000 nits peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. The OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled panel with a top refresh rate of 165Hz and maximum brightness of 1,800 nits.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Battery

The OnePlus 15’s battery edges out the Realme GT 8 Pro’s slightly: 7,300mAh compared to 7,000mAh. Both support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Thickness/Weight

The Realme GT 8 Pro measures 8.2 mm in thickness and weighs 214-218 gm (varying by model). The OnePlus 15 is marginally slimmer at 8.1 mm and lighter at 211-215 gm.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Safety And Protection

The Realme GT 8 Pro achieves IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The OnePlus 15 matches with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Price

The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs 72,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, while the 16GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs 79,999. The Realme GT 8 Pro’s India pricing is Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB configuration and Rs 78,999 for the 16GB + 512GB edition. 

Which Smartphone Wins?

While the Realme GT 8 Pro and OnePlus 15 are on almost equal footing when it comes to processor, performance, battery, safety, and even pricing, there is one area that the former sprints ahead in: optics. Its Ricoh GR co-engineered camera set, along with Ricoh GR film tones and Ricoh mode with five classic presets, make it stand out. Not to mention, the swappable camera housing gives it a unique customisation, and the 200MP telephoto takes photography that much further.

