Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Soon In India; Microsite Live, Specs Revealed
Its tagline “Portrait Master 2026” underlines that the devices will strongly focus on camera capabilities.
Realme has confirmed the impending launch of its Realme 16 Pro series in India. Additional details on the devices, including their official launch date, are anticipated in the near future.
The series is anticipated to comprise the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, which have already surfaced on multiple certification platforms. The Realme 16 Pro is slated to replace the Realme 15 Pro, which debuted in July paired with a base Realme 15 variant. The current lineup skipped a Pro+ edition.
Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Imminent
Realme’s India website has a new teaser up for the 16 Pro series. Its tagline “Portrait Master 2026” underlines that the devices will strongly focus on camera capabilities. The teaser showcases a sleek device silhouette featuring a gold-toned central frame and a modestly protruding back camera island. The banner reads "coming soon," suggesting an imminent launch.
Promotions claim that the Realme 16 Pro series will have “segment-defining portrait clarity,” next-gen design, and deliver top-tier performance powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The devices will have portrait capabilities capturing details up to 10x zoom.
The Realme 16 Pro series will also come with AI Edit Genie 2.0, featuring the new AI LightMe and AI StyleMe filters. As per the teaser, it will have a new design philosophy as well.
The devices in the series will run Realme UI 7.0, based on the latest Android 16. The brand has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.
Realme 16 Pro Series: Other Expected Specs And Features
A Realme device bearing model RMX5121 — believed to be the Realme 16 Pro — was recently spotted on China’s TENAA and MIIT certification portals. Leaked visuals reveal a flat-faced build with a rounded-corner square camera module on the upper-left rear.
Anticipated specs for the Realme 16 Pro include a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, a 200MP main rear sensor, and a 50MP selfie camera. The phone might pack a 7,000mAh battery backed by 80W rapid charging. Past rumors suggest variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to sport similar features. This variant could arrive in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey shades.