Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Soon In India; Microsite Live, Specs Revealed

Realme’s India website has a new teaser up for the 16 Pro series. Its tagline “Portrait Master 2026” underlines that the devices will strongly focus on camera capabilities. The teaser showcases a sleek device silhouette featuring a gold-toned central frame and a modestly protruding back camera island. The banner reads "coming soon," suggesting an imminent launch.

Promotions claim that the Realme 16 Pro series will have “segment-defining portrait clarity,” next-gen design, and deliver top-tier performance powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The devices will have portrait capabilities capturing details up to 10x zoom.

The Realme 16 Pro series will also come with AI Edit Genie 2.0, featuring the new AI LightMe and AI StyleMe filters. As per the teaser, it will have a new design philosophy as well.

The devices in the series will run Realme UI 7.0, based on the latest Android 16. The brand has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.