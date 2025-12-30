Realme 16 Pro Series: Expected Price To Design—Key Specifications Revealed

The Realme 16 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset, with the company claiming that it managed to score over 9,70,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The device will be equipped with an AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system for controlling temperatures. It will be made available on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

Under the hood, customers can expect a 7,000mAh Titan Battery that has been paired with an “AI Long-life Battery Chip”. Also, the device will come with Super Power Saving Mode as well as Bypass Charging features.

In the front, customers get an AMOLED display that offers up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. On the back, it will have a LumaColor Image-tuned 200-megapixel camera system that supports 4K resolution video recording, the company has confirmed.

For this series, the tech company has collaborated with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Also, the Realme 16 Pro series will feature the new 'Urban Wild' design and will be made available in India in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. Additionally, there will be two India-exclusive colour options - Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple.