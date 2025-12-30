Realme 16 Pro Series: Expected Price To Design—Key Specifications Revealed
Here is everything you need to know about the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones coming out in Jan. 2026.
Realme 16 Pro series will officially make its debut in the Indian market next month. Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G are part of the latest series.
Ahead of the launch at 12 PM on Jan. 6, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed key details regarding the two smartphones, which will be made available in India through Flipkart and the company's official website in two India-exclusive colourways.
Realme 16 Pro 5G: What To Expect?
The Realme 16 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset, with the company claiming that it managed to score over 9,70,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.
The device will be equipped with an AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system for controlling temperatures. It will be made available on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.
Under the hood, customers can expect a 7,000mAh Titan Battery that has been paired with an “AI Long-life Battery Chip”. Also, the device will come with Super Power Saving Mode as well as Bypass Charging features.
In the front, customers get an AMOLED display that offers up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. On the back, it will have a LumaColor Image-tuned 200-megapixel camera system that supports 4K resolution video recording, the company has confirmed.
For this series, the tech company has collaborated with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Also, the Realme 16 Pro series will feature the new 'Urban Wild' design and will be made available in India in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. Additionally, there will be two India-exclusive colour options - Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple.
All About Realme 16 Pro+ 5G
This handset will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with Realme claiming that the SoC scored about 1.44 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The display will be surrounded by 1.48mm thick bezels, with customers getting a 94% screen-to-body ratio.
Further, it supports up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness and a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. The device will come with Netflix HDR content support. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes with a hole-punch display cutout for the front camera.
Under the hood, the chipset has been paired with a 12GB LPDDR5x RAM that delivers up to 8,400Mbps peak read and write speed, the company said. Also, customers get 512GB of onboard storage.
Similar to the Realme 16 Pro 5G, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will have a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. The company claims that it will provide up to 9.3 hours of gaming, nearly 20.8 hours of Instagram browsing and up to 21 hours of video playback on YouTube. Rumours suggest that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could be priced under Rs. 43,999 in India.