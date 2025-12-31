Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price In India, RAM, Storage Tipped Ahead Of Jan. 6 Launch

The Realme 16 Pro series, including the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, is scheduled to launch in India on Jan. 6. Ahead of the official unveiling, Realme has teased several specifications and design elements. The chipset powering the devices were disclosed and so was the camera system. However, pricing details had remained secret.

That changed with the box prices being tipped a few days back. Now, a tipster has claimed what could be the launch prices of the entire Realme 16 Pro series in India, along with potential RAM and storage details.