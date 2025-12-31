Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price In India, RAM, Storage Tipped Ahead Of Jan. 6 Launch
A tipster has claimed what could be the launch prices of the entire Realme 16 Pro series in India.
The Realme 16 Pro series, including the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, is scheduled to launch in India on Jan. 6. Ahead of the official unveiling, Realme has teased several specifications and design elements. The chipset powering the devices were disclosed and so was the camera system. However, pricing details had remained secret.
That changed with the box prices being tipped a few days back. Now, a tipster has claimed what could be the launch prices of the entire Realme 16 Pro series in India, along with potential RAM and storage details.
Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Price In India, RAM, Storage Tipped
Tech tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the expected India pricing and storage configurations for Realme 16 Pro models. These could be:
Realme 16 Pro:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999
Realme 16 Pro+:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999
These figures align with a prior leak indicating a box price of Rs 43,999 for a Pro+ variant. The devices will be available through Flipkart and the official Realme India online store.
Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Specs And Features
Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro+ is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the standard Realme 16 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor.
On the camera front, both phones feature a 200MP primary sensor enhanced by Realme’s proprietary LumaColor Image technology. The Pro+ model stands out with an additional 50MP periscope telephoto lens, supporting advanced video capabilities such as 4K HDR recording at multiple zoom levels (1x, 2x, 3.5x, 7x, 10x) and dual-focal 4K at 60fps (1x and 3.5x).
The phones will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options with the brand’s new “Urban Wild” design language.