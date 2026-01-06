Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Launched In India With 200MP Camera, 7,000mAh Battery — Specs, Features, Price

The Realme 16 Pro+ packs a powerful camera array, including a 200MP primary camera paired with 50MP periscope telephoto. The main camera is enhanced by Realme’s proprietary LumaColor Image technology for improved nighttime shots. The Realme 16 Pro+ enables advanced video features like 4K HDR recording along with portraits at various zoom levels (1x, 2x, 3.5x, 7x, and 10x) as well as dual-focal 4K recording at 60fps (1x and 3.5x).

Powering the Realme 16 Pro+ is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with Realme claiming a 1.44 million AnTuTu score and faster downloads and camera launch speeds. The device runs on Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, with three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

On the display front, the Realme 16 Pro+ boasts a 6,500 nits HyperGlow 4D Curve+ screen with 1.48 mm thin bezels, 94% screen-to-body-ratio, and 2,500Hz touch response rate. The device comes with top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

The Realme 16 Pro+ houses a 7,000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The device comes in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camelia Pink colourways.

Realme 16 Pro+ price in India is Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 44,999 for 12GB + 256GB.