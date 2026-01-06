Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Launched In India With 200MP Camera, 7,000mAh Battery — Specs, Features, Price
The Realme 16 Pro+ packs a 200MP camera with LumaColor algorithm for improved clarity and image quality.
The Realme 16 Pro series, including the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, has launched in India. The Realme 16 Pro+ packs a 200MP Portrait Master camera with LumaColor algorithm for improved clarity and image quality and comes powered with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The phones come with the new “Urban Wild” design.
Here’s a look at Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ specs, features, and price in India.
Realme 16 Pro+ Specs And Features
The Realme 16 Pro+ packs a powerful camera array, including a 200MP primary camera paired with 50MP periscope telephoto. The main camera is enhanced by Realme’s proprietary LumaColor Image technology for improved nighttime shots. The Realme 16 Pro+ enables advanced video features like 4K HDR recording along with portraits at various zoom levels (1x, 2x, 3.5x, 7x, and 10x) as well as dual-focal 4K recording at 60fps (1x and 3.5x).
Powering the Realme 16 Pro+ is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with Realme claiming a 1.44 million AnTuTu score and faster downloads and camera launch speeds. The device runs on Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, with three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.
On the display front, the Realme 16 Pro+ boasts a 6,500 nits HyperGlow 4D Curve+ screen with 1.48 mm thin bezels, 94% screen-to-body-ratio, and 2,500Hz touch response rate. The device comes with top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.
The Realme 16 Pro+ houses a 7,000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The device comes in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camelia Pink colourways.
Realme 16 Pro+ price in India is Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 44,999 for 12GB + 256GB.
Realme 16 Pro Specs, Features, And Price
Under the hood of the standard Realme 16 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor. The 16 Pro also features a 200MP primary LumaColor camera, paired with a 50MP front camera, and similar camera and portrait capabilities.
Power comes from a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 80W fast charging. The Realme 16 Pro also has a 6,500 nits Amoled screen with IP69 protection. The device comes in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple shades.
Realme 16 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB model is available for Rs 33,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 36,999.