Realme 16 Pro Chipset, Battery, Display Specs Confirmed Ahead Of Jan. 6 Launch

The standard Realme 16 Pro will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, with Realme claiming an AnTuTu score over 970,000 points. The smartphone will also include an AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system for sustained performance, keeping it cool during long usage. The device will run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Battery and display details have also been confirmed. The Realme 16 Pro will pack a massive 7,000mAh Titan battery with an AI Long-life Battery Chip, plus a Super Power Saving Mode and Bypass Charging for extended usage. Its Amoled display is set to offer 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 6,500 nits, and support for 1.07 billion colours.

Both the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ feature a powerful 200MP LumaColor Image-tuned primary rear camera. The premium Realme 16 Pro+ elevates the set further with an additional 50MP periscope telephoto lens. While front camera specifications remain under wraps, the series supports 4K video recording at 60fps from the selfie camera.

The series features a new “Urban Wild” aesthetic, crafted in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. It incorporates bio-based organic silicone materials for a premium, skin-friendly feel. Colour options will include Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-only Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple.