Realme 15T Price In India, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know

Camera: In terms of optics, the Realme 15T features a triple rear camera set that includes a 50MP primary rear camera, along with a 50MP front camera for capturing selfies and video calls.

Battery: The Realme 15T houses a 7,000mAh battery, with the company claiming 25.3 hours of YouTube, 13 hours of gaming, and 128.4 hours of Spotify music streaming.

Processor: Under its hood, the Realme 15T has the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, which delivers smooth multitasking and app switching and good overall performance.

OS: The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme U1 6.0 skin and comes with four years of Android updates.

Thickness And Weight: Boasting a slim and light make, the Realme 15T measures 7.79 mm in thickness and 181 gm in weight.

Design And Colours: The device comes with a micro-textured, matte-finished design and is available in three colours: Silk Blue, Flowing Silver, and Suit Titanium.

Display: The Realme 15T has a 6.57-inch Amoled display with 4,000 nits peak brightness.

IP Rating: The smartphone boasts a top-tier IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

AI Features: Among its most notable AI capabilities is AI Edit Genie, which can do things like changing the colour of a tee, and more.