Realme 15T Price In India, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know
The phone features a micro-textured matte design, a slim and light form, a 50MP camera set, and a powerful battery.
Realme has launched its latest smartphone in the lower mid-range, the Realme 15T, in India. The phone features a micro-textured matte design, a slim and light form, a 50MP camera set, and a powerful battery.
Here’s a closer look at Realme 15T’s price in India, specs, and features.
Realme 15T Price In India And Availability
Realme 15T’s price in India is Rs 20,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Rs 22,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 24,999 for 12GB + 256GB. The phone is available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme India website, and select offline channels.
Realme 15T Specs And Features
Camera: In terms of optics, the Realme 15T features a triple rear camera set that includes a 50MP primary rear camera, along with a 50MP front camera for capturing selfies and video calls.
Battery: The Realme 15T houses a 7,000mAh battery, with the company claiming 25.3 hours of YouTube, 13 hours of gaming, and 128.4 hours of Spotify music streaming.
Processor: Under its hood, the Realme 15T has the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, which delivers smooth multitasking and app switching and good overall performance.
OS: The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme U1 6.0 skin and comes with four years of Android updates.
Thickness And Weight: Boasting a slim and light make, the Realme 15T measures 7.79 mm in thickness and 181 gm in weight.
Design And Colours: The device comes with a micro-textured, matte-finished design and is available in three colours: Silk Blue, Flowing Silver, and Suit Titanium.
Display: The Realme 15T has a 6.57-inch Amoled display with 4,000 nits peak brightness.
IP Rating: The smartphone boasts a top-tier IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
AI Features: Among its most notable AI capabilities is AI Edit Genie, which can do things like changing the colour of a tee, and more.