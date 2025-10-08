Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Launched With Unique Design — Check Price In India, Specs, Features
The Game of Thrones Edition comes in a gifting box modelled after the Dragon Egg Wooden Box, which belonged to the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen.
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition has launched, with a unique design and packaging that is sure to interest fans of the famous HBO series. While the main specs of the special-edition smartphone are the same as the Realme 15 Pro, it stands apart for its Game of Thrones-inspired user interface, filters, and customisations.
Here’s an up-close look at the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition’s price in India, specs, and features.
Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Price In India
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition’s price In India is Rs 44,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Design
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition comes in a limited-edition gifting box modelled after the Dragon Egg Wooden Box from Season One, which belonged to the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen.
A miniature version of Westeros, a phone stand shaped like the Iron Throne, and collector cards and stickers featuring the symbols of several houses are included in the box. The SIM card ejector is designed as the King's Hand pin.
The phone itself has imprints of the show: Game of Thrones branding on the camera island, engravings of Westeros sigils under the glass, House Targaryen sigil in gold colour at the centre, golden sides, and more.
Its Ice and Fire-inspired UI customisation themes are based on House Stark and House Targaryen from the series, and include elements like Iron Throne wallpapers, themed icons, and more.
Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Specs And Features
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition features triple cameras on the rear: 50MP IMX 896 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 50MP ultrawide, and a multispectral sensor. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie shooter.
It comes with two themed filters — King’s Landing-inspired Kingdom and Winterfell-inspired Northland — for pictures. AI Edit Genie helps create a medieval look in photos, and the phone also has AI Party Mode, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, and AI Snap Mode.
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition has a 6.8-inch 4D curve+ Amoled display with 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. It has a thin profile, measuring 7.84 mm in thickness.
At the heart of the smartphone is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and it is powered by a 7,000mAh battery. It is also equipped with a 7,000 square mm vapour chamber for cooling the device.