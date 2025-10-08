Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Launched With Unique Design — Check Price In India, Specs, Features

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition comes in a limited-edition gifting box modelled after the Dragon Egg Wooden Box from Season One, which belonged to the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen.

A miniature version of Westeros, a phone stand shaped like the Iron Throne, and collector cards and stickers featuring the symbols of several houses are included in the box. The SIM card ejector is designed as the King's Hand pin.

The phone itself has imprints of the show: Game of Thrones branding on the camera island, engravings of Westeros sigils under the glass, House Targaryen sigil in gold colour at the centre, golden sides, and more.

Its Ice and Fire-inspired UI customisation themes are based on House Stark and House Targaryen from the series, and include elements like Iron Throne wallpapers, themed icons, and more.