Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Launch Date, Design, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know
The device will come packed in a gift box inspired by the Dragon Egg Wooden Box belonging to Daenerys Targaryen.
For those who love everything about HBO’s famous Game of Thrones series, there is great news. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is set to be unveiled in India and additional global markets next week.
Realme confirmed the launch news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the event will be “as rare as a dragon’s flight.” The Game of Thrones Edition will serve as a limited-edition version of the Realme 15 Pro and is expected to feature some design changes compared to the regular model.
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launch Date And Time, Unique Design
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition will launch on Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. IST. The device will come packed in a limited edition gift box inspired by the Dragon Egg Wooden Box shown in Season One of the series, which belonged to Daenerys Targaryen, the fictional dragon queen character.
The box will contain a small-scale model of Westeros, a phone stand designed like the Iron Throne, and collectible cards showcasing the emblems of various houses.
Recently shared images across social media indicate a unique design and nano-engraved patterns for the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition. Also expected are custom user interface themes inspired by Ice and Fire, drawing inspiration from House Stark and House Targaryen featured in the series.
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Specs And Features
The features and specifications of the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition will be the same as the normal model. The regular Realme 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and features a 6.8-inch 4D curve+ Amoled display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, max brightness of 6,500 nits, and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.
The device features triple rear cameras of 50MP each, capable of 4K video recording, along with AI-powered photo features like AI Party Mode, Al MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Edit Genie.
The Realme 15 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It measures 7.69 mm in thickness and weighs 187 gm, and comes with top-tier IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.