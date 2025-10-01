Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Launch Date, Design, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know

For those who love everything about HBO’s famous Game of Thrones series, there is great news. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is set to be unveiled in India and additional global markets next week.

Realme confirmed the launch news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the event will be “as rare as a dragon’s flight.” The Game of Thrones Edition will serve as a limited-edition version of the Realme 15 Pro and is expected to feature some design changes compared to the regular model.