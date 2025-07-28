Realme 15 Pro And Vivo T4 Ultra Comparison: Which Is Better?
Comparison between the Realme 15 Pro and Vivo T4 Ultra basis their specs, features, and price.
The recently launched Realme 15 Pro, which packs an advanced chip and camera, AI features, and big battery, will go head-to-head with upper-mid-range smartphones like the Vivo T4 Ultra, which also comes at a similar price point.
Here’s a comparison between the Realme 15 Pro and Vivo T4 Ultra basis their specs, features, and price.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Chipset
The Realme 15 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor sits at the heart of the T4 Ultra. The latter is considered a high-end chipset with better CPU speed and gaming performance.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Display
The T4 Ultra has a 6.67-inch, 120Hz, 1.5K quad curved OLED display, with 5,000 nits peak brightness, aura light, and Night Eye Protection Mode. The Realme 15 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.8-inch 4D curve+ “hyperglow” Amoled screen with a higher refresh rate and brightness: 144Hz and 6,500 nits.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Camera
The Realme 15 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary camera, 50MP wide-angle, and 50MP front camera, all 4K 60fps, but misses a dedicated telephoto. The T4 Ultra boasts a 50MP Sony IMX 921 (good in low light) primary lens, 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie shooter, with 4K video on front and rear cameras.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Thickness/Weight
The T4 Ultra is thinner than the Realme 15 Pro (7.43 mm vs. 7.69 mm) but slightly heavier (192 gm vs. 187 gm).
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Battery
The Realme 15 Pro houses a bigger battery (7,000mAh) than the T4 Ultra (5500mAh).
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Safety/Protection
The Realme 15 Pro is rated top-tier IP69 for water and dust protection and comes with Gorilla Glass 7i. The T4 Ultra is rated IP64 and has Corning Gorilla Glass.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra AI Features
Both devices have decent AI capabilities. The Realme 15 Pro comes with AI Party Mode, AI Edit Genie, Al MagicGlow 2.0, powered by AI Skin Tone Restoration Algorithm and Nightscape Portrait Algorithm. T4 Ultra’s features include AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, Live Call Translation, AI Magic Move, and AI Erase 2.0, plus Circle to Search.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Vivo T4 Ultra Price
The Realme 15 Pro is priced at Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 35,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 38,999 for 12GB + 512GB variants. Vivo T4 Ultra price starts at Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB model, Rs 39,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 41,999 for 12GB + 512 GB.
The Realme 15 Pro packs a bigger battery and better display and protection, whereas the Vivo T4 Ultra stands out for its advanced chipset, camera and AI capabilities — but at a slightly higher price point.