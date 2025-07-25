Realme 15 Pro And Samsung Galaxy A56 Comparison: Which Is Better?
Let’s compare the Realme 15 Pro and Galaxy A56 basis their features, specs, and price.
The Realme 15 Pro, equipped with an advanced processor and camera system, big battery, and AI capabilities, has launched in India. But can this new smartphone in the upper mid-range challenge the Samsung Galaxy A56 through its lower price point and specs?
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Chipset
The Realme 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is considered slightly better in gaming performance, battery efficiency, and AI support than the Exynos 1580 chipset in the Galaxy A56.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Display
The Galaxy A56 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super Amoled display with refresh rates up to 120Hz and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The Realme 15 Pro comes with a slightly bigger 6.8-inch 4D curve+ “hyperglow” Amoled display with a higher 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits max brightness.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera
The rear camera set in the Realme 15 Pro comprises a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor, 50MP wide-angle, and a depth sensor, with a 50MP selfie shooter, all 4K 60fps. The Galaxy A56 features a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro (a nice plus), and is considered quite good in low-light photography.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Slimness/Weight
The Galaxy A56 is slightly slimmer than the Realme 15 Pro (7.4 mm vs 7.69 mm) but is heavier (198 gm vs 187 gm).
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Battery
Despite its battery optimisations, the Galaxy A56 pack a smaller 5,000mAh cell, compared to the huge 7,000mAh battery in the Realme 15 Pro.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Safety/Protection
The Galaxy A56 is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, while the Realme 15 Pro gets a top-tier IP69 rating. However, the Corning Gorilla Victus+ Glass protection on the Galaxy A56 is better than the Gorilla Glass 7i on the Realme 15 Pro.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 AI Features
The Galaxy A56 boasts Samsung’s AI suite — one of the best — with features like Circle to Search, Best Face, Auto Trim, Object Eraser, and Instant Slo-mo. However, the Realme 15 Pro catches up decently with features such as AI Party Mode, Al MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Edit Genie and capabilities like AI Skin Tone Restoration Algorithm and Nightscape Portrait Algorithm.
Realme 15 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Price
The Galaxy A56 is priced at Rs 38,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 44,999 for 12GB + 256GB models. Realme 15 Pro price in India is Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 35,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 38,999 for 12GB + 512GB.
With its advanced processor, bigger battery, AI optimisations equalling Galaxy A56’s night photography, and better display and safety rating — that too at a significantly lower price point — the Realme 15 Pro could definitely give the Samsung Galaxy A56 a run for its money.