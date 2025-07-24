Realme 15 Launched With Dual 50MP Cameras, Big Battery, AI Features — Check Price In India, Specs

Chipset: The Realme 15 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, which offers smooth multitasking and app switching and good AI performance. It supports 120fps frame rate and has a 740K AnTuTu score.

Camera: The camera set on the Realme 15 comprises dual 50MP 4K sensors on the rear that offer sharp pictures and videos. Its AI-powered photo editing tools include Al MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party Mode, and AI Edit Genie.

Display: The Realme 15 features a 144Hz 4D curve+ “hyperglow” Amoled display with maximum brightness of 6,500 nits, 94% screen-to-body ratio, and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.

Thickness: The smartphone is quite sleek, with a 7.66 mm profile.

Battery: The Realme 15 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Safety And Protection: The phone comes with IP69 rating for water and dust protection, along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the display.

Colours: The Realme 15 comes in three colourways: Silk Pink, Flowing Silver, and a premium leather Velvet Green finish.