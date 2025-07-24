Business NewsTechnologyRealme 15 Launched With Dual 50MP Cameras, Big Battery, AI Features — Check Price In India, Specs
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 15 Launched With Dual 50MP Cameras, Big Battery, AI Features — Check Price In India, Specs

The Realme 15 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

24 Jul 2025, 08:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its all-new mid-level smartphone, Realme 15. (Source: Realme)</p></div>
Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its all-new mid-level smartphone, Realme 15. (Source: Realme)

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its all-new mid-level smartphone, Realme 15, boasting a powerful processor, dual 50MP camera set, and a massive battery. The Realme 15 also comes with a host of AI capabilities at a price point lower than that of other premium devices.

Here’s an up-close look at Realme 15’s price in India, specs, and features.

Realme 15 Price In India

Realme 15 price in India starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs 30,999 for the top model (12GB + 256GB).

Realme 15 Specs And Features

Chipset: The Realme 15 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, which offers smooth multitasking and app switching and good AI performance. It supports 120fps frame rate and has a 740K AnTuTu score.

Camera: The camera set on the Realme 15 comprises dual 50MP 4K sensors on the rear that offer sharp pictures and videos. Its AI-powered photo editing tools include Al MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party Mode, and AI Edit Genie.

Display: The Realme 15 features a 144Hz 4D curve+ “hyperglow” Amoled display with maximum brightness of 6,500 nits, 94% screen-to-body ratio, and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. 

Thickness: The smartphone is quite sleek, with a 7.66 mm profile.

Battery: The Realme 15 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Safety And Protection: The phone comes with IP69 rating for water and dust protection, along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the display.

Colours: The Realme 15 comes in three colourways: Silk Pink, Flowing Silver, and a premium leather Velvet Green finish.

ALSO READ

Vivo X200 FE And Realme GT 7 Comparison: Which Is Better?
Opinion
Vivo X200 FE And Realme GT 7 Comparison: Which Is Better?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT