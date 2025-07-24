Realme 15 Launched With Dual 50MP Cameras, Big Battery, AI Features — Check Price In India, Specs
Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its all-new mid-level smartphone, Realme 15, boasting a powerful processor, dual 50MP camera set, and a massive battery. The Realme 15 also comes with a host of AI capabilities at a price point lower than that of other premium devices.
Here’s an up-close look at Realme 15’s price in India, specs, and features.
Realme 15 Price In India
Realme 15 price in India starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs 30,999 for the top model (12GB + 256GB).
Realme 15 Specs And Features
Chipset: The Realme 15 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, which offers smooth multitasking and app switching and good AI performance. It supports 120fps frame rate and has a 740K AnTuTu score.
Camera: The camera set on the Realme 15 comprises dual 50MP 4K sensors on the rear that offer sharp pictures and videos. Its AI-powered photo editing tools include Al MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party Mode, and AI Edit Genie.
Display: The Realme 15 features a 144Hz 4D curve+ “hyperglow” Amoled display with maximum brightness of 6,500 nits, 94% screen-to-body ratio, and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.
Thickness: The smartphone is quite sleek, with a 7.66 mm profile.
Battery: The Realme 15 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Safety And Protection: The phone comes with IP69 rating for water and dust protection, along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the display.
Colours: The Realme 15 comes in three colourways: Silk Pink, Flowing Silver, and a premium leather Velvet Green finish.