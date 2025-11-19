Realme 15 Lite With Dual 50MP Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Spotted On Amazon — Specs, Features, Price

The Amazon listing offers a full picture of what to expect from the Realme 15 Lite. The Realme 15 Lite is shown to be offered in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is displayed in Glitz Gold colour. No additional memory or colour options are mentioned at the moment.

As per the Amazon page, the Realme 15 Lite will feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup that supports 4K videos, and there is a centred hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Powering the Realme 15 Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset (with peak speed up to 2.8 GHz), paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Android 15 straight out of the box.

The device has a 6.78-inch HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,280 x 2,800 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 15 Lite houses as 5,000mAh battery, which is paired with 80W SuperVOOC charging. The device measures 162 x 76 x 8 mm and weighs 187 gm.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is rated IP69 for resistance to dust and water.