Realme 15 Lite With Dual 50MP Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Spotted On Amazon — Specs, Features, Price

As per the Amazon page, the Realme 15 Lite will feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup that supports 4K videos.

19 Nov 2025, 03:01 PM IST i
The Realme 15 Lite has appeared on Amazon India. (Source: Amazon India)
A previously unannounced Realme smartphone has quietly appeared on Amazon India. The listing not only confirms the name but also discloses the full specifications and pricing ahead of any official launch.

The listing reveals the smartphone as the upcoming Realme 15 Lite. However, Realme has not yet made a formal announcement. Since these details come from an unofficial Amazon listing that could still be changed or removed, they should be treated as tentative.

Realme 15 Lite Specs And Features Listed On Amazon 

The Amazon listing offers a full picture of what to expect from the Realme 15 Lite. The Realme 15 Lite is shown to be offered in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is displayed in Glitz Gold colour. No additional memory or colour options are mentioned at the moment.

As per the Amazon page, the Realme 15 Lite will feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup that supports 4K videos, and there is a centred hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Powering the Realme 15 Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset (with peak speed up to 2.8 GHz), paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Android 15 straight out of the box.

The device has a 6.78-inch HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,280 x 2,800 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 15 Lite houses as 5,000mAh battery, which is paired with 80W SuperVOOC charging. The device measures 162 x 76 x 8 mm and weighs 187 gm. 

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is rated IP69 for resistance to dust and water.

Realme 15 Lite Price Listed On Amazon

Realme 15 Lite’s price is listed as Rs 20,999 for the 8GB and 128GB model, though an Amazon discount brings the effective price down to Rs 17,999. 

