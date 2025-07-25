Real-Time Voice Chat Coming To WhatsApp? Latest Updates Suggest Meta AI-Powered Feature For Android

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that allows Android users to hold live voice chats with Meta AI, its integrated chatbot. This capability is presently under trial with a limited group of beta users and is anticipated to be rolled out to more users in forthcoming updates.

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging app has started testing Meta AI's voice chat mode with a select group of beta users. This functionality was detected in the most recent WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.25.21.21.

The feature was initially reported in March when Meta, the parent company, was still developing it.

Screenshots provided by the feature tracker indicate that the voice mode is expected to offer extensive customisation and flexibility. Users can initiate two-way voice interactions with Meta AI by accessing the chat screen and selecting the waveform icon. Another option is to head to ‘Settings’ and then ‘Voice Preferences’ to activate voice mode automatically upon opening the chat interface. This setting is turned off by default and applies solely to the chat tab.