Real-Time Voice Chat Coming To WhatsApp? Latest Updates Suggest Meta AI-Powered Feature For Android
The Android version of WhatsApp is likely to introduce a feature allowing users to carry on voice conversations with Meta AI in the background.
WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that allows Android users to hold live voice chats with Meta AI, its integrated chatbot. This capability is presently under trial with a limited group of beta users and is anticipated to be rolled out to more users in forthcoming updates.
According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging app has started testing Meta AI's voice chat mode with a select group of beta users. This functionality was detected in the most recent WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.25.21.21.
The feature was initially reported in March when Meta, the parent company, was still developing it.
Screenshots provided by the feature tracker indicate that the voice mode is expected to offer extensive customisation and flexibility. Users can initiate two-way voice interactions with Meta AI by accessing the chat screen and selecting the waveform icon. Another option is to head to ‘Settings’ and then ‘Voice Preferences’ to activate voice mode automatically upon opening the chat interface. This setting is turned off by default and applies solely to the chat tab.
When users navigate to the Call tab, the Meta AI icon transforms automatically into a waveform symbol, enabling voice chats with the chatbot by default. This change appears to have been made to align with the intended purpose of the Call tab.
While in voice chat mode, users will notice suggested topics displayed centrally within the chat interface. This feature is designed to assist users in initiating conversations.
Additionally, a collapse icon is positioned at the top left corner. Similar to minimising WhatsApp calls with other contacts, this enables the voice chat to continue running in the background, allowing users to switch to other apps without interrupting the dialogue.
To conclude a voice session, users are said to have the option to press an 'X' button located at the bottom of the screen, leave the chat interface, or begin typing, which will switch the conversation back to text mode. Active calls can be tracked through WhatsApp’s in-app call notification as well as Android’s microphone usage alert.
It is important to note that this feature is still undergoing testing. The new feature is yet to be released for all users, with no confirmed timeline for a wider launch.