Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI Partner To Launch AI-Driven Payments Through ChatGPT

Razorpay, the National Payments Corp. and OpenAI have joined hands to roll out 'Agentic Payments'. The feature will allow users to make digital transactions via ChatGPT.

The pilot project will try to combine artificial intelligence and the Unified Payments Interface.

The project aims to incorporate AI into regular operations. People will be able to check, add and buy products within the ChatGPT interface. The feature will minimise the switching between apps or websites.

The feature is powered by Razorpay's banking partners, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank.

BigBasket, one of the leading online grocery shopping platforms, is among the early adopters. It would allow users to shop through ChatGPT's AI-assisted experiences.