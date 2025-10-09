Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI Partner To Launch AI-Driven Payments Through ChatGPT
The feature is powered by Razorpay's banking partners, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank.
Razorpay, the National Payments Corp. and OpenAI have joined hands to roll out 'Agentic Payments'. The feature will allow users to make digital transactions via ChatGPT.
The pilot project will try to combine artificial intelligence and the Unified Payments Interface.
The project aims to incorporate AI into regular operations. People will be able to check, add and buy products within the ChatGPT interface. The feature will minimise the switching between apps or websites.
BigBasket, one of the leading online grocery shopping platforms, is among the early adopters. It would allow users to shop through ChatGPT's AI-assisted experiences.
For example, you can request ChatGPT to help order ingredients for a Thai-style vegetable curry from BigBasket. After getting options from BigBasket's catalogue, the AI agent will present them to the consumer.
It will then finish the transaction using Razorpay's payment infrastructure. Users will have total control over the process. This includes live tracking and instant order cancellation.
The long-term vision includes letting AI agents handle authorised payments autonomously through UPI.
Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay, said, “For the first time in India, every buyer can have a personal shopping assistant that not only finds the best product at the perfect price but also completes the entire purchase journey seamlessly.”
Sohini Rajola, executive director–growth of NPCI, added, "Agentic Payments marks an important step in India’s digital payments journey, where AI and UPI converge to make transactions more intuitive, intelligent and inclusive. By enabling user-authorised AI agents to initiate secure payments, we are moving closer to a future where technology anticipates needs and simplifies experiences."
Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI, said, “AI is evolving from helping people find products to actually helping them buy them, while also helping sellers reach millions of people.”
The pilot signals a shift in India’s digital ecosystem. It merges the country’s payments infrastructure with AI capabilities to create a smarter and faster way to pay.