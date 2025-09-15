Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 To Power Latest Generation Of Android Phones

Business NewsTechnologyQualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 To Power Latest Generation Of Android Phones
Qualcomm further said that its other chipsets may also adopt the 'Gen 5' name.

15 Sep 2025, 11:44 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The company said that the 'Elite' brandname is reserved for the most "industry-leading product" which "push boundaries in capability, experience and innovation". (Photo: Qualcomm Website)</p></div>
Qualcomm Inc. announced its latest flagship chipset, 'Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5', which is expected to power the latest Android smartphones, according to a blog post by the company on Sunday.

The chipset is to be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit on Sept. 23-25. Following the Snapdragon Elite chipset, this upcoming model instead names itself after the Elite's predecessors, the Gen 1, Gen 2 and Gen 3, while also incorporating the 'Elite' name. The Verge reported that this is likely because the firm wanted to remind consumers that it was building upon the architecture of its predecessors and also avoiding the number '4' which is considered unlucky in Chinese culture.

The company said that the 'Elite' brandname is reserved for the most "industry-leading product" which "push boundaries in capability, experience and innovation".

It’s not just a name. It’s a promise, the blog post said.

Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 8 Elite "the pinnacle" of its premium Snapdragon 8-series family.

Snapdragon 8 Elite utilised the Qualcomm Oryon central processing unit to its mobile portfolio, which was a custom architecture built from the ground up by the company.

"By designing our CPU with the entire system on a Chip in mind, we are able to achieve the flexibility and optimisations needed for industry-leading speeds and incredible efficiency. It redefined flagship performance, and this year, we’re doubling down," the blog post said.

Qualcomm further said that its other chipsets may also adopt the 'Gen 5' name.

"You'll see some upcoming mobile platforms adopt Gen 5 as well. Our naming helps consumers and original equipment manufacturers alike understand where each product fits and when it makes its debut," the blog said.

