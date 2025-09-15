Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 To Power Latest Generation Of Android Phones

Qualcomm Inc. announced its latest flagship chipset, 'Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5', which is expected to power the latest Android smartphones, according to a blog post by the company on Sunday.

The chipset is to be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit on Sept. 23-25. Following the Snapdragon Elite chipset, this upcoming model instead names itself after the Elite's predecessors, the Gen 1, Gen 2 and Gen 3, while also incorporating the 'Elite' name. The Verge reported that this is likely because the firm wanted to remind consumers that it was building upon the architecture of its predecessors and also avoiding the number '4' which is considered unlucky in Chinese culture.

The company said that the 'Elite' brandname is reserved for the most "industry-leading product" which "push boundaries in capability, experience and innovation".

It’s not just a name. It’s a promise, the blog post said.