'Quishing': That QR Code You Scan May Be Malicious

The next time you scan a QR code from an unknown source, especially on a PDF document shared via email, watch out for possible malicious intent by a threat actor. According to a recent report by cybersecurity company Sophos, attackers are using "quishing"—a portmanteau of "QR code" and "phishing"—attacks to target employees at organisations.

In a quishing attack, emails are designed to look authentic and have a QR code in them. They could have lucrative subject lines such as "2024 financial plans", "remittance arrived" or information about "employment benefits". The emails also create a false sense of urgency by highlighting "This document will expire in 24 hours," warranting immediate actions from users.

When a user scans the QR code via phone, targets are taken to a phishing page that resembles a Microsoft 365 login dialog box but may actually be controlled by the attacker.

Sophos said these attacks recently targeting many of its employees, "one of whom was tricked into giving up their information". In Sophos' case, the phishing page compromised both login credentials and multi-factor authentication of the employee.