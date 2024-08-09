PwC India Launches VIKSIT Framework; Tech’s Role Critical In Driving Merchandise Exports

PwC India has unveiled a report, “VIKSIT: An Approach for India to Achieve USD 1 Trillion Merchandise Exports,” which outlines a framework to elevate India's export capabilities and drive sustainable growth in the backdrop of government of India’s target of $1 trillion in merchandise exports by fiscal 2030.

The report emphasised the role of public sector interventions towards creating a robust export ecosystem for achieving the $1 trillion goal. The framework offers guidance to various stakeholders, aiming to resolve bottlenecks and drive export growth across sectors like automobiles, electronics and food processing.

The PwC report underscored the vital role of technology in driving export efficiency, product quality and unit production. Advanced technology adoption in the Indian manufacturing and export sectors has been relatively slow, impacting the ability to cater to international market trends and demand, it said.

According to the report, in 2023, the average turnaround time of containerised cargo from arrival at ports to vessel sail out was approximately 156 hours, of which around 19 hours were spent in customs processes. For inland container depots, the turnaround time was estimated at around 128 hours, of which about 32 hours were spent in customs processes.

“Considering the growth in containerised traffic owing to exports growth, port authorities will need to envisage both capacity expansion and technology-led customs process enhancement,” said Mohammad Athar (Saif), partner and leader of capital projects and infrastructure at PwC India.

The VIKSIT framework advises a technology-driven pathway for the automobile sector, led by original equipment manufacturers and followed up by Tier-2 and Tier-3 manufacturers. Electronics export growth should be driven by backward integration in manufacturing to improve value addition and scale expansion simultaneously. Access to capital, skills and innovation will be required to build sector capabilities, the framework added.

The report also outlined several considerations for charting India’s export growth journey. While adding scale, India’s manufacturing sector needs to improve its value addition ratio to prevent commoditisation of exports basket and ensure that exports move towards high value-adding and emerging segments. In addition to product diversification, it is also critical to expand India’s market access to mitigate market concentration.